American Bombers In The Air Near Venezuela As War Fears Skyrocket

Multiple B-52 strategic bombers are in the air near Venezuela as tensions with Nicolás Maduro's regime soar.

The United States and President Donald Trump are applying an incredible amount of pressure to the dictatorship in Venezuela.

That includes putting a $50 million bounty on Maduro's head, blowing up drug boats leaving the country and a massive military build-up.

One of the most powerful weapons ever invented has now shown up.

B-52 bombers fly near Venezuela.

Openly available flight tracking data revealed three B-52 bombers left Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana early Wednesday morning and flew between Cuba and Mexico heading south.

Eventually, it appears at least one — possibly two — of the bombers turned off their transponders and fell off of flight tracking radar.

One kept it on, and after appearing to fly circles in the Caribbean, turned and headed directly for Venezuela.

You can see a screenshot of the bomber still with its transponder on below. It appears to be just a couple of hundred kilometers, at most, off the coast of Venezuela.

A second bomber eventually reappeared on a similar flight path towards Venezuela. The third plane's location remains unknown as of publication.

It's unclear at the moment what is going on, but all signs point to this being a serious show of strength from the Trump regime.

Remember, the USA already has multiple F-35 stealth fighters in the region operating out of Puerto Rico. Strategic bombers are an entirely different beast.

The B-52 can carry a variety of different bombs, including nukes, and can be loaded up with 70,000 pounds of bombs at any given time.

If you want to flatten something, a B-52 will always get the job done.

Now, does this mean bombs are going to fall on Venezuela at any moment? No. This most likely is Trump sending a message to Maduro that American military power is unstoppable, and he might want to update his passport and pack his bag. I'll keep everyone updated with information as it comes in. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.