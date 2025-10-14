Trump Blows Up Drug Boat With Insane Missile Strike: WATCH

President Donald Trump ordered another drug boat to be sent to the bottom of the ocean.

The United States military has been smashing drug boats leaving Venezuela in an effort to stop narcotics from getting into America.

Trump made targeting the cartels a top campaign priority, and he's now making good on that promise. He's also doing it as war fears escalate with Nicolás Maduro's regime in Venezuela.

Well, we got another epic video.

Trump blows up another drug boat.

Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that another drug cartel boat was obliterated in violent fashion. The President wrote the following on Truth Social:

"Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route. The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!"

That is probably the best video we've seen so far. You can see the missile clearly come in and obliterate the target.

If there's one place you never want to be, it's on the business end of a missile that's been fired by the United States military.

That's a guaranteed way to lose your life, and if you're dumb enough to be running drug boats at this point, you know exactly the risks.

Warheads on foreheads.

