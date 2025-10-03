Military Blows Up Another Drug Boat In Brutal Fashion: WATCH

The United States military continues to smack drug cartels in awesome fashion.

President Donald Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the United States military have made it clear that drug cartels will no longer be tolerated.

Several actions have been taken to combat the cartels. None have been bigger than use lethal force against boats carrying drugs towards America.

Specifically, the military is targeting boats leaving Venezuela - a country that appears to be on a path to inevitable conflict with America.

Military blows up another drug boat.

That now includes another drug boat getting vaporized and sent to the bottom of the ocean to be food for the fish.

Pete Hegseth announced the following Friday:

"Earlier this morning, on President Trump's orders, I directed a lethal, kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organizations in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike, and no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation. The strike was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics - headed to America to poison our people. Our intelligence, without a doubt, confirmed that this vessel was trafficking narcotics, the people onboard were narco-terrorists, and they were operating on a known narco-trafficking transit route. These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!"

You can watch the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. It's a shockingly simple formula. If drug cartels want to push their poison into America to threaten our great people, then they should be dealt with in the harshest way possible.

That's exactly what is happening, and it will continue to happen. The time for mercy and negotiations ended a long time ago.

What do you think about the strikes against drug boats? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.