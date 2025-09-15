Military Vaporizes Drug Boat, Brutal Footage Released: WATCH

President Donald Trump ordered the military to obliterate another drug cartel target.

Trump has made it clear drug cartels and drug smugglers will be dealt with in incredibly harsh fashion during his second administration.

That includes using the military. The President has flooded the Caribbean with military assets, and already hit one boat.

Now, he's done it again.

Military blows up drug boat

The White House released video footage Monday afternoon of another drug boat getting hit by a missile, and it's epic.

Do yourself a favor, and grab a beer to celebrate. Then, smash play on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Trump announced the following details on Truth Social:

"This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S. These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

I think it's fair to say that President Trump is clearly not messing around. He deployed the military with every intention of using it, and that's exactly what he's doing. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes delivered by a missile. I have no doubt more strikes are coming, and I'll definitely be sharing them with you all here at OutKick. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.