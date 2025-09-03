Trump Releases Footage Of Brutal Strike On Cartel Target, Eleven Bad Guys Killed: WATCH

The United States military carried out its first lethal strike against the drug cartels.

President Donald Trump carried out a brutal strike on a drug cartel target, and the footage is epic.

Trump has made it clear since returning to the White House that he plans on putting an end to the cartels. At the very least, there will be a serious attempt made to smash them and remind them who is in charge.

Well, some bad guys got a front row seat to the power of the American military on Tuesday.

Trump releases cartel strike footage.

Trump announced during a Tuesday Oval Office meeting with the media that a drug ship leaving Venezuela had been taken out. The White House then released footage of the strike a couple of hours later, and it's awesome.

Trump announced during a Tuesday Oval Office meeting with the media that a drug ship leaving Venezuela had been taken out. The White House then released footage of the strike a couple of hours later, and it's awesome.

Epic on all levels. This looks like something straight out of "Sicario," and I'm here for it. It's been a long time coming, and hopefully, it's just the start.

Trump announced the following details about the strike on Truth Social:

"Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere. The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!!!!!!"

Line 'em up and knock 'em down. The cartels think they're real tough. Turns out it took a single missile fired from above to ventilate their boat.