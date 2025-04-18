Star Actress Lights Up Instagram With Viral Photos

Michelle Randolph seems to be very excited about cameras rolling on "Landman."

Randolph is one of the stars of Taylor Sheridan's hit series about the oil business in Texas. She plays Ainsley in the gritty drama, and is responsible for what lighthearted scenes exist.

The talented actress is also no stranger to Sheridan's universe. She was also one of the major faces of "1923," which recently wrapped up its run after two seasons.

*RELATED: Star Actress Lights Up Internet With Spicy Modeling Shoot: WATCH*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Michelle Randolph goes viral on Instagram from the set of "Landman."

Production recently started on season two of the hit series, and I have no doubt whatever Sheridan is cooking up will be exceptional. It's also clear that Randolph is very happy to be back on set.

She hopped on Instagram to share a pair of photos from the set of season two (swipe to the right for the reason it's going viral), and the post certainly is generating a lot of attention.

This also definitely isn't the first time Michelle Randolph has gone viral on Instagram. It's starting to become a bit of a thing for the 27-year-old actress.

In terms of casting decisions from Sheridan, Randolph is easily among his best when it comes to "Landman."

She perfectly nails the role of Tommy Norris' good-hearted but ditzy daughter.

Now, fans sit and wait for season two of "Landman." An educated guess tells me it will likely arrive at some point in early 2026. That gives you plenty of time to binge and catch up on season one on Paramount+. Are you already watching? Hit me with your thoughts on the show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.