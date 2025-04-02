Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Hits Fans With Massive Update, Is Great News For Viewers

Cameras are rolling on the new season of "Landman."

The hit series created by Taylor Sheridan turned into a monster success when it premiered in November 2024.

The show focuses on the oil business, and it's led by Billy Bob Thornton as oil fixer Tommy Norris. It's one of the best performances of his extensive career.

Fans have been desperate for news about season two, and they finally have a huge update.

*READ: ‘Landman’ Season One Finale Recap and Reaction*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"Landman" starts production on season two.

Paramount+ announced Wednesday afternoon that production on season two is officially underway. That means there's a *SLIGHT* chance season two could arrive in late 2025.

I would say it's unlikely, but it's not impossible seeing how the series doesn't require extensive post-production with special effects.

The streaming giant also released a photo of Thornton on set at the start of production on the new season.

You can check it out below.

This is the second significant update fans have received in recent weeks. The other one was the news that Western legend Sam Elliott will be heavily featured in season two of the Paramount+ series.

Specific details about Elliott's role aren't known, but you can always count on him to bring his A-game on screen.

It certainly appears everything is lining up for fans to get another great run of "Landman" with season two. The first season was unbelievably gritty and dark with a bit of light humor injected.

The grittiness and darkness of the series is certainly no surprise to regular consumers of Sheridan's content. The man made a name for himself by producing that kind of content, and it made him a very wealthy man.

I can't wait to see what comes next. I have no doubt it's going to be awesome with Thornton leading the way and Sheridan crafting the vision. Let me know what you think about the show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.