Hit TV Show Shocks Viewers With Brutally Violent Season Finale: DETAILS

Season one of "Landman" is over, and it went out with a bang.

The Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas, and stars Billy Bob Thornton as fixer Tommy Norris.

It's been an outstanding series ever since the first episode premiered, and as fans of Sheridan's work know, it is incredibly captivating like the rest of his productions.

Now, season one is in the books.

"Landman" ends season one with crazy finale.

I'm going to do my best to keep this mostly spoiler free because the finale is simply too good to ruin. I would hate it if someone did that to me, and I'm not going to do it to any of you.

However, there are some parts we simply have to discuss. The finale episode revolves around Tommy's ascension to the throne after Monty (Jon Hamm) is incapacitated waiting for a heart transplant.

He must quickly iron out a deal to secure the future, but the cartel he had blown up by the National Guard has very different plans.

A brutal kidnapping and torture scene unfolds across the season one finale, and I have to be honest with you all that it was a bit difficult to sit through at times.

Much like Sheridan's other work, it's unbelievably violent, and the sound editing of Tommy being tortured will make your skin crawl.

His time on the throne is off to a painful start. Can a deal be made with the cartel? Almost certainly, and it definitely looks like Tommy has made peace with his situation and needing to work with bad people.

The finale episode also features a death scene that is nothing short of gut-wrenching, but I can't say more about that without it being a major spoiler.

Overall, the first season of "Landman" was exceptional. It was some of Sheridan's best work and it was also one of Thornton's best performances.

The final moment before the credits roll is also nothing short of poetic. Remember the coyote that Tommy watched get shot? Well, a second one is back, and he issued it a grave warning that was reflective of his own situation in life.

Sheridan's ability to write is second to none.

Now, we sit and wait to find out what we get with season two. I had high expectations for "Landman" when it premiered. I always do for anything Sheridan is involved with. It blew me away from the moment it started through the final moments of the first season. An absolutely incredible show. Have you seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.