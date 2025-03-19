Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Makes A+ Casting Decision, Adds Western Legend

The cast of "Landman" reportedly has a big addition that fans will love.

The hit Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas, and season one was exceptional.

Billy Bob Thornton gave fans one of the best performances of his career as oil fixer Tommy Norris. It now appears some major star power is joining the cast for season two.

Billy Bob Thornton was excellent in the first season of "Landman" on Paramount+. He plays oil fixer Tommy Norris in the popular Taylor Sheridan series. (Photo credit: Lauren Lo Smith/Paramount+)

Sam Elliott reportedly joining "Landman" cast.

Western legend Sam Elliott is joining the cast for season two of "Landman," according to Puck (via ScreenRant).

Exact details about Elliott's role aren't known at this time. It's also not the first time he's worked with Sheridan.

The two previously teamed up for the excellent "Yellowstone" prequel "1883."

Sam Elliott starred in "1883." He reportedly is joining the cast of "Landman" for season two. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios)

This is a great addition to the "Landman" cast. Sam Elliott isn't just a good actor. He's a dominant force on the screen.

We're talking about the man who starred in "Tombstone" and several other Westerns. You can't find many men in entertainment who do the genre better than he does.

He even crushed it in the Western comedy "The Ranch" - one of the few shows pushing traditional values and storylines prior to Sheridan doing it over and over again.

Sam Elliott reportedly will be in season two of "Landman." Details about his role aren't known at this time. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Now, fans sit and wait to see what we get whenever Sheridan's hit returns. You definitely need to check it out if you haven't already started. For those of you who have watched, hit me with your theories for season two at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: Sam Elliott's performance in "Parks and Rec" is criminally underappreciated.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.