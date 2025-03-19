Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Makes A+ Casting Decision, Adds Western Legend

The cast of "Landman" reportedly has a big addition that fans will love.

The hit Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas, and season one was exceptional.

Billy Bob Thornton gave fans one of the best performances of his career as oil fixer Tommy Norris. It now appears some major star power is joining the cast for season two.

Sam Elliott reportedly joining "Landman" cast.

Western legend Sam Elliott is joining the cast for season two of "Landman," according to Puck (via ScreenRant).

Exact details about Elliott's role aren't known at this time. It's also not the first time he's worked with Sheridan.

The two previously teamed up for the excellent "Yellowstone" prequel "1883."

This is a great addition to the "Landman" cast. Sam Elliott isn't just a good actor. He's a dominant force on the screen.

We're talking about the man who starred in "Tombstone" and several other Westerns. You can't find many men in entertainment who do the genre better than he does.

He even crushed it in the Western comedy "The Ranch" - one of the few shows pushing traditional values and storylines prior to Sheridan doing it over and over again.

Now, fans sit and wait to see what we get whenever Sheridan's hit returns. You definitely need to check it out if you haven't already started. For those of you who have watched, hit me with your theories for season two at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: Sam Elliott's performance in "Parks and Rec" is criminally underappreciated.