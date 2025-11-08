Michelle Obama Needs Your Thoughts & Prayers As She Deals With The Horrors That Come With Being A First Lady

You know who has it tough? Michelle Obama. The former First Lady of nearly a decade is STILL recovering from her tumultuous time in office, and it's clearly taken a toll.

You know what they say, right? The US Presidency is always toughest on the First Lady. It's sort of like when they say divorce is always toughest on the best friends.

Two very true, very accurate statements!

Michelle, for those who missed it – and that's all of you – went on some ridiculous podcast this week and spent 40 seconds bitching and moaning about how strenuous her life was as First Lady.

And by that, I mean she said it's not all ham & eggs when you have a full team following you around, setting your clothes out, and doing your makeup for you:

Thoughts and prayers to Michelle Obama

"I know having a glam team feels like a luxury … but it was a time necessity. Rare is the woman who can live off the rack."

Incredible. Huh? What is Michelle even saying here? Does she think we don't know she was a First Lady? Does she think we don't know what being "on" means as it pertains to public figures?

Hey, Michelle – thoughts and prayers! Sorry you lived such a tough life inside the White House for eight years while the media slobbered over you and Barack every single chance they got.

Sorry you had your own personal hair and makeup team. Sorry you had people set your clothes out for you the night before like you were a toddler.

Sorry you had your personal chefs and your husband was the ruler of the free world, and you had people waiting on you hand and foot for a decade. But you had to be "on" a couple days out of the week, and that made your life tough.

Sad! My God. What a spin here from Michelle Obama. God forbid she had to work a couple days a week for a decade while the rest of the world slobbered over her. She acts like First Ladies do all the heavy lifting. Come on. Let's call a spade a spade here. They're not exactly out there digging ditches. They ain't in the trenches.

I love Melania. She's the hottest First Lady we've ever had. It ain't close. But she's not flying the Middle East 14 times a month to sign peace deals and negotiate trade deals. She's back at home decorating the shit out of the White House for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and now, Christmas. And by the way, I love that job. I'd LOVE to have that job. It's awesome.

But let's not sit here and act like she's out there in the trenches every day like Michelle Obama is trying to portray.

Sorry you had to have your clothes picked out for you. Thoughts and prayers.