Wendy's And A&W Are The Latest Fast Food Joints To Shove The McDonald's CEO Into A Locker

You expect this kind of thing from Wendy's, but A&W really came out of nowhere.

I bet back in February, when McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski posted a cringe-tacular video of him eating his company's newest "product," the Big Arch, he was glad that all he got was a bit of ribbing for a day or two.

Then it was over…

But, oh, how wrong he was.

Earlier this week, the big boss at Burger King decided to reignite the Burger Wars of old and show his counterpart at the Golden Arches just how you do it by taking a bite of the newly revamped Whopper.

Because, apparently, that old Whopper they had been selling for years was all kinds of messed up.

But if you thought that other companies would see that and go, "Damn, that was a good idea, too bad we didn't think of it. Guess we'll have to do something else," then I'd like to welcome you to the Golden Age of Derivative Social Media Content.

Wendy's President Pete Suerken decided to get in on the virtual wedgie-ing of one Chris Kempczinski by throwing down one of his company's square (WHAAAA?!?!) burgers.

I like that he got a burger that looked like the same one any of us would get. They didn't give him a stunt burger that's all put together for its close-up.

No, the patties were sliding all over the place, and the bun looked a little smashed. It looks just like the one I get after it gets thrown in the bag from beyond half-court. Then I drive it home, where it's jostled some more while I try to unlock the door to my house while also balancing a Coke Zero and an armful of groceries.

It was like burgér vérité.

It's not like it could get any worse for ol' Chris K… Oh, wait, yes it can.

Because a restaurant that most people didn't even realize still exists decided to give him a virtual pantsing.

A&W — I bet you didn't see that coming — got in on it with a video goofing on the McD's boss for looking like he enjoyed his Big Arch about as much as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey enjoyed Somali food.

That one has to sting.

It would be like if everyone was making fun of Target, and then after Walmart and Costco took shots at them, all of a sudden it was like, "Bah Gawd! That's K-Mart's music!"

The only A&W I was aware of anywhere near where I live was in an outlet mall food court, and it has now been a Shake Shack for several years.

Yet here they are, throwing haymakers at the big dogs.

You love to see it.

Maybe this is the start of a big A&W renaissance, courtesy of the McDonald's CEO.