The Insufferable Mayor Of Minneapolis Suffers Through A Somali Dinner To Stick It To Trump

This is called giving it your all in the name of wokeness

Jacob Frey, the absolutely intolerable Mayor of Minneapolis who once fake-cried at the casket of George Floyd (seriously), fought for his life during a Somali dinner Thursday night.

And if that isn't the most Lib sentence of 2025, I don't know what is.

For those who missed it, Donald J. Trump has the LIBS currently capping up for Somalians in America after he called them trash and told them to go back to their country.

Trump, for those who don't know, is pretty blunt. Weird, I know.

Anyway, he said that – and also called Tim Walz a "retard" – in a WILD social media post last Thanksgiving night, and all hell has since broken loose. The Dems are in shambles. The right loves it. We're all over the place on this one.

Frey, meanwhile, took this opportunity to do a nice little photo-op at a Somalian restaurant Thursday night to show his fake solidarity with them.

And buddy, this weirdo was up AGAINST it:

Jacob Frey is all in on virtue-signaling

This Jacob Frey is just next-level insufferable. All the Dems are full of crap. Literally all of them. But this gaslighter is maybe at the top of the food chain.

I've told you for YEARS now that the Libs don't care about anything they claim to care about. They don't. Same with the Hollywood virtue-signalers. It's all nonsense. They just say things to seem cool and hip and progressive. But they don't care.

Jacob Frey is PEAK bullshitter. Again, he CRIED at the casket of George Floyd back in 2020.

Literally SOBBED:

I mean, come on. What a moment. It's maybe my second-favorite Lib moment from that awful summer, just below this one:

Just an amazing time. What a summer. Gives me the piss shivers just thinking about it.

Anyway, I hope Jacob Frey enjoyed whatever the hell he was eating last night. I can assure you he did not, but he'll tell you it was the greatest meal he's ever had.

Good for him. At this point, just lean into it. Nothing else to do. He loves George Floyd, the Somalians, and wearing a mask.

That's called checking every box. Take notes.