Democrat Leader Humiliates Himself With Stupid Gun Comment, Should Be Embarrassed: WATCH

Democratic leader should be embarrassed by his lack of knowledge about guns

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey clearly doesn't know a thing about how firearms work.

The state of Minnesota and the country are in a state of shock and outrage after Robert Westman, a male identifying as female with the name Robin, shot up kids praying at Annunciation Catholic Church and School on Wednesday.

Two innocent children were killed in the attack, and many more were wounded. It was a disgusting act of pure evil, and there's no other way to describe it.

Minneapolis mayor shares shockingly stupid comment about guns

The reactions from the left to the shooting have been nothing short of appalling, and the amount of incorrect information about guns floating around is stunning.

Frey certainly isn't helping.

On Thursday, he appeared on "Morning Joe" to drop one of the dumbest comments about guns you'll ever hear in your life.

"We have these assault rifles that can reel off 30 clips in conjunction with a magazine before the person even needs to reload," Frey said with absolute supreme confidence.

What the hell does "reel off 30 clips in conjunction with a magazine" even mean? It's complete verbal garbage.

People who don't know how to use guns should probably stop talking about them. It only leads to them looking like grade-A idiots.

People who don't know how to use guns should probably stop talking about them. It only leads to them looking like grade-A idiots.

To be clear, Frey has absolutely no clue what the words coming out of his mouth mean. AR-15s don't have clips. They have magazines. The standard magazine capacity is 30 rounds.

There are rifles that take clips, and they're often much older rifles. These are basic facts. Clips – sometimes called stripper clips – look like what's below.

The rounds are exposed, and you press the clip downward into the rifle to load it.

Below are AR-15s with detachable magazines. Modern rifles, handguns and even some shotguns have magazines. Very few – and I mean *VERY* few – weapons these days require clips. It's not WWII anymore. Your average 10-year-old who squirrel hunts can explain the difference.

Furthermore, guns can't have multiple magazines or clips in at the same time. It's not possible. A weapon can take one at a time. Capacity can, obviously, vary, but there's no weapon on Earth that can rip through 30 clips or magazines without reloading.

My brain is legitimately struggling to try to understand what the hell Frey was attempting to say.

My brain is legitimately struggling to try to understand what the hell Frey was attempting to say.

Get educated on firearms or don't speak about them. It's really that simple.