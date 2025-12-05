An Irate Tim Walz Begs Folks To Stop Driving By His House And Yelling A VERY Nasty Slur

What a moment this is for our country.

Donald Trump called Tim Walz a "retard" last week before Thanksgiving (how thankful are WE?), and you will NEVER guess how America responded …

Well, they responded in two ways. The Libs responded by acting fake-mad and offended. Typical, right? Most of America – especially those in the Somalian-occupied territory formerly known as Minnesota – reacted by tracking down Tim's house, driving by, and shouting "retard" so loud the neighbors complained to the HOA.

Don't know if that last part is true, but the first part? Oh yeah, pal. It's TRUE.

And Walz, naturally, is asking them to stop. Well, not really asking. He whined about it during a presser late Thursday, which will surely make folks back off.

Because you know what they say? If you want people to stop doing something, start being really pissed about it!

Tim Walz is worried

"And I’d never seen this before. People driving by my house and using the R-word … We know how these things go. They start with taunts. They turn to violence."

Incredible. Just incredible.

Yes, Tim – you're RIGHT. These things tend to spiral out of control. One day, they're just words. The next, BAM – building are on fire in Minnesota and businesses are being burned down.

Wait. Wrong example. That was Tim Walz's Minnesota back in the summer of George Floyd. My bad.

God, what an amazing time we live in right now when it comes to politics. Soak it all in, boys and girls. We ain't never getting #content like this again for as long as we live. Cherish it. We've only got three years left.

For those who missed it last week, here's the absolute BANGER of a Truth Social Trump pumped out that sent the Libs into an absolute tailspin:

Now, I know you're not going to read that entire novel, and I don't blame you. Here's the money line:

The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst "Congressman/woman" in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how "badly" she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc.

That was from … Thanksgiving night! Thanksgiving night!!!!

Happy Thanksgiving, Tim!

What a moment. A seminal moment, really, for this country. Tim Walz knows it, too. You can hear it in his voice. He knows he's cooked.

The president dropping a full "retard" on someone? After years of the Libs telling us it was a banned word? Yeah, we're back. All the way. Fully back, boys and girls.

Thoughts and prayers for Tim and his family this holiday season.