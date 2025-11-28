Donald Trump Wishes Tim Walz A Happy Thanksgiving By Bringing Back A Slur That Will Certainly Trigger Libs

The Libs are going to faint when they see this one

If you ever needed a sign that America was all the way back, look no further than Donald Trump's 900-word Truth Social from late Thanksgiving night.

Here I was, thinking the president had lost his fastball. That we weren't going to get one of his classic, "Happy Thanksgiving, even to all my enemies and haters!" posts. I live for those. God, they're the best.

But he was silent yesterday for most of the day, and I thought we were cooked.

And then, right at the buzzer, Trump launched an absolute grenade into the air, the likes of which I have never seen. Not even out of him.

Happy Thanksgiving, Tim Walz! You're "seriously retarded."

What a moment here for the USA

I'm not going to break down the entire post here, because, clearly, it's a DOOZY. But, there are some very obvious highlights to this Mona Lisa.

This particular sentence, which may still be going on, should probably be framed and put into the Hall of Fame:

The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst "Congressman/woman" in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how "badly" she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc.

Just a masterpiece. Incredible. This is how I imagine most of us sounded last night at around 8 p.m. after a full day of drinking and eating. It's certainly how I sounded. Hell, I'm pretty sure Trump has my house bugged!

What a moment. A seminal moment, really, for this country. The president dropping a full "retard" on someone? After years of the Libs telling us it was a banned word? Yeah, we're back. All the way. Full back, boys and girls. Soak it all in. Enjoy this one. The gloves are off.

And the best part? How about this just awful response from Tim:

Good Lord. No wonder Trump won by a billion. The Dems really have no alpha, do they? They're just so cooked, it's not even funny. THAT's the best Tim Walz had in the form of a response? Really? That's the best he could come up with?

Embarrassing. Trump just called you a RETARD, dude! Sack up and show a little fight. Show a little heart. Have a little pride.

What a Thanksgiving Day message to America.

It just screams, ‘We’re back.'