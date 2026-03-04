Burger King CEO Dunks On McD's Counterpart By Eating Burger Like He's Had One Before

Looks like we've got ourselves a good old fashioned corporate social media beef...

I love petty corporate warfare.

It seems to have gone away, but, man, did I love being alive for the Cola Wars, even though, truthfully, I was Switzerland through all of it.

But we may be seeing a return to this kind of thing, thanks to a social media salvo fired from the Burger King C-suite toward the top brass at McDonald's.

As you've probably heard, seen, or, by this point, even tasted, the Golden Arches has a new burger called the Big Arch.

To get people excited, back in February, McD's CEO Chris Kempczinski taste-tested the new sammich in a bizarre video that has come back into the zeitgeist with the Big Arch's nationwide roll-out.

It came off as though the McD's boss had never encountered a burger in his entire life, let alone eaten one.

Also — and I don't want to get conspiratorial here — it kind of gave off an inter-dimensional reptilian monster in a human skin-suit vibe.

Again, not getting conspiratorial…

Meanwhile, in the Hall of Justice… I mean Burger King HQ, they're getting ready to release a revamped Whopper.

Yes, you read that correctly. You know that burger they're known for? Somehow, they had been f--king it up for years.

Anyway, their CEO decided to take a dig at his McDonald's counterpart by showing that he does, in fact, know how to take a bite of a burger.

Not gonna lie: that was a solid bite.

He even added a squeeze to mush down the top bun, all in one solid motion. That's a veteran maneuver.

Take notes, McD's guy.

But it was not perfect.

I've got to deduct points for what felt like a pre-planned bit about how the only thing missing was a napkin.

Sure, he got a little lettuce debris stuck to his lip — although I think you can just add that in After Effects — but it felt like it had been discussed.

"So, I think it would be funny if I took a bite and then was like, ‘The only thing missing? A napkin.’ It'll just crack people up… even though I know it makes no sense; we give people napkins with these, generally speaking."

Now the ball is back in McDonald's high-calorie court.

If I know corporate beefs like I think I do, there's probably an all-hands meeting right now about how they can prove to the nation that their CEO does, in fact, know how to eat a cheeseburger like a human being.