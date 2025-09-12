Maggie Sajak's Red Dress Hypnotizes 'Wheel' Fans, Margot Robbie Let's The Cheeks Breathe & Crazy Stephen King!

Here we are – our second Football Friday of the season. We're in the thick of it now. All hands on deck.

It's been a tough week. Haven't you heard? I'm tired. You're tired. We had football on last night, and that was cool. We have more of it tonight, tomorrow, Sunday AND Monday. Mix in a little pennant race baseball (Yanks-Sox this weekend!) and WNBA playoffs, and buddy, it's party time.

Which one of those doesn't belong? I can't figure it out. Oh well.

Anyway, welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we pick up the pieces with Maggie Sajak as Wheel returns for yet another season, and go from there.

What else? I've got the Trump Dance at Yankee Stadium, insufferable Stephen King being as deranged as ever, some of the best #content from an admittedly rough week, and maybe we'll end the day with country star Kacey Musgraves going cowgirl.

Because who doesn't want to end a tough week with some cowgirl? Thought so!

Grab you whatever you need to make this terrible week end just a little faster, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Stephen King pens more fiction

I don't really want to do this today, but 77-year-old Stephen left me no choice this morning.

And here's the hard part: I like Stephen's books. His movies. His genre. I'm a huge horror movie guy. Huge. Halloween is my favorite holiday, as dumb as that sounds. He's also a huge Red Sox fan.

Unfortunately, he suffers from maybe the biggest case of Trump Derangement Syndrome on the planet outside of Mark Hamill, which means he's devolved into a complete lunatic. Sad. Predictable, but sad.

Anyway, he hit ‘send’ on maybe the dumbest tweet of the week late Thursday in the wake of Charlie Kirk's murder, and then got bullied so badly over it, he promptly deleted it this morning.

Let's dive in:

We've had better weeks of #content, but we push through

Incredible. They're nothing if not consistent, I'll give 'em that!

No, Stephen. Charlie Kirk did not advocate for "stoning gays to death," you insufferable moron. God, these people are just so dumb. Whenever I think they've peaked, they somehow create a new low. Every single day. It's amazing.

The "quote" Stephen is referring to here is, shockingly, completely taken out of context. Charlie did reference that bible passage, but Stephen failed to provide full context.

Because I had the power to scroll, it took me about four seconds to find the entire thing:

Ahhhhhh. That makes sense now. So, Charlie Kirk was mocking children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel (another insufferable one, by the way) for cherry-picking bible verses to fit her narrative.

And hey! That's exactly what Stephen did with Charlie! He cherry-picked a quote, instead of providing full context.

But here's the truth – and it's something I always tell you guys. Stephen knew Charlie didn't really say this. They always know. They don't care. They push BS because it fits a narrative.

That's it, plain and simple. A tale as old as time. It's always virtue-signaling. Always, always, always.

OK, let's try to cobble up some #content from a week that really didn't give us much wiggle-room for it.

Margot Damn Robbie bats leadoff today, because we need ducks on the pond!

Trump dance, Kacey & Maggie spins the wheel!

Tough week, but y'all still managed to fill up the #content sheet. It's why the internet is the best. Also, it's the absolute worst, but for this purpose, it's the best.

Couple thoughts …

1. Anyone else sit Tucker Kraft last night? I did, but I also have Trey McBride, so I was thrilled to see Tucker go OFF. One of those two is getting traded this week.

2. Why did the Packers wear a winter white-out uniform in September? Do they know it actually gets cold there?

3. You'll NEVER guess who's angry at Margot Robbie for letting her cheeks breathe last night. Spoiler alert: it ain't our team.

4. I forget about that George Bush first pitch every season, and every year around Sept. 11 I'm reminded. It's the greatest first pitch of all time. The pressure on that dude in that moment was INSANE. I remember it like it was yesterday. For all of his flaws, Dubya nailed it on that one. Honestly, it was his signature moment.

Let's go ahead and stay in Yankee Stadium (well, the new one) as we rapid-fire this Friday class into a big (hopefully quiet) weekend.

Look what returned last night!

This is how we start to turn this miserable week around. Remember last year when the Trump dance took off like a rocket ship in sports? Need it back right now.

Sure, I would've preferred the Tigers not to get their brains beaten so the Yanks didn't gain a half-game on my Sox, but whatever. They get a pass here.

Next? Let's check in with Kacey Musgraves on the way out. She hit the rodeo last weekend, and seems to have thoroughly dominated it.

Bonus: she's also ready for some Cowboys football this weekend!

Welcome back to class, Kacey! Also, that earlier stat about Dak Prescott? Insane. Nearly 3,200 days since he lost to the Giants? How is that even possible? Give me Jaxson Dart, Daboll! Stop the madness!

OK, that's it for today – and this week. We made it. Not our best showing as a country, at all. But, here we are.

Let's have a better weekend. Let's watch college football. Let's watch the NFL. Let's drink and be merry. Let's act like we like each other for a few minutes.

Let's just be better.

Take us home, Maggie.

