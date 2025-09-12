Decrepit Old Man Stephen King Makes Up Disgusting Lie About Charlie Kirk

Stephen King, who is right up there with Mark Hamill on the ‘People Who Used To Be Normal But Have Now Turned Insane’ list, decided to pump out some more fiction on his insufferable social media account Thursday in the wake of Charlie Kirk's murder.

And, like literally anything Stephen King has done recently, it STUNK.

King, shockingly, suffers from a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Weird, I know. He's an all-time great author – and I'm a sucker for the horror genre, so I'm a fan – but boy, has he gone batshit crazy over the years.

And if you need a recent example, use this complete lie he spewed on his Twitter page yesterday about Charlie Kirk as Exhibit A:

Stephen King cherry-picks, like any good Lib would do

No, Stephen. Charlie Kirk did not advocate for "stoning gays to death," you insufferable moron. God, these people are just so dumb. Whenever I think they've peaked, they somehow create a new low. Every single day. It's amazing.

The "quote" Stephen is referring to here is, shockingly, completely taken out of context. Charlie did reference that bible passage, but Stephen failed to provide full context.

Because I have the power to scroll, it took me about four seconds to find the entire thing:

Charlie was actually making a point about … cherry-picking! Which is exactly what dummy Stephen King is doing here.

Kirk, in the above clip, does not advocate for the stoning of gay people. He's mocking children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel (smart, she's the worst, too) for quoting the bible to justify her Pride month post last summer, but only using the parts that fit her narrative.

Had Ms. Rachel quoted Leviticus further, she would've directly contradicted her post, which is the point Charlie Kirk was making. He himself did not say gays should be stone. Come on. Anyone with half a brain can see that.

And the truth is, Stephen King sees it, too. He knows it. He knows he's lying here. But he doesn't care. None of them care. If it fits their narrative, they run with it.

It's disgusting. It's pathetic. It's, frankly, cowardly. But, that's who Stephen King is.

Good thing nobody on social media called him out for it!