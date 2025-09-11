Danica Patrick Makes One Promise In Powerful Message To Charlie Kirk

Like so many, Danica Patrick got into politics because of Charlie Kirk.

For years – decades, really – the former racer was just that: a racer. She turned laps at Indy and Daytona. Starred in GoDaddy commercials. Set records, made history, and, yes, angered a few folks along the way.

But she never got into politics. Didn't touch it. Wouldn't touch it. Part of it was because she couldn't. This is back when politics stayed out of sports. Part of it, also, was because she just didn't know enough about it.

And then she attended a Charlie Kirk Turning Point event back in the fall of 2023, and everything changed. That was her "red pill" moment, and she's said so a dozen times.

She was mocked online for going to a pro-America event. She spent the next year campaigning for Donald Trump. She's since been at the White House several times this past spring and summer.

And, and she said on Instagram late last night in several now-viral posts, it was all because of Kirk.

Danica Patrick: don't fight fire with fire

The backlash I got for attending lit a fire under my ass and I spoke the next year at the same event on top of campaigning for @realdonaldtrump. I will speak again in 2025.

I am not sure what to expect, other than one thing…where Charlie left off, we will continue. With all that we have.

Look, I think we're all still pretty numb to what happened Wednesday afternoon to Charlie Kirk. If you're like me, and saw the video, I'm sorry. It's awful. You can't un-see it. If you somehow missed it, good for you. Don't look it up. Trust me.

What happened to Kirk was among the most disgusting things I've ever seen in my life. This entire country needs a reset. The circuit breaker needs to be turned off, and then turned back on. Let's see if that works. The political discourse is vile, and you can feel the hatred permeating throughout us. It's toxic. It's poison. It's radiation.

And it has to stop. There are bigger things in life than politics. I promise. Charlie Kirk was 31. That's my age! He had two kids under 5. So do I. Those things are way more important than politics.

Charlie was outspoken about several things, but, above all, he was a man of faith, and a family man. God and family were so far ahead of politics for him, and that's how it should be for everyone.

And if it's not those two things for you, pick something else. But for the love of God, please stop choosing violence. It's just not worth it. It's not. It can't be.

Danica Patrick first met Charlie in 2023 at a Turning Point event in Arizona. She sparked … outrage … online because she posted about it.

You know what those "posts" were? I do, because I covered it. They were pictures of her and her sister and Charlie's event, wearing patriotic clothing. That's it. That's why people got mad at her.

Since then, she has become an absolute force in the MAGA movement. She's been relatively quiet this year, but it sounds like she's about to start speaking up again.

Good. We all should. Words. Not violence. That was Charlie's whole message. Let's do more of that.

It’s in times like these that we have to look at humanity and ask why these things happen and then the most important question…..what do we do next? I don’t have the answer. But I know it’s not fight fire with fire, even though anger is a dominant emotion.

We need an answer that will change the world forever.