Margot Robbie's Barely There 'Chandelier' Red Carpet Dress Causes Chaos On Social Media

Margot Robbie doesn't mind to push the boundaries in movies and on red carpets

You're damn right Margot Robbie is one of the top ten trends in the United States on Friday.

The 35-year-old actress showed up in London Thursday night to the premiere of her new film, "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," wearing what some are saying is the cocktail dress of the summer/year/decade.

Let's just call it a nude gown.

We're talking thong action. "She looks like a chandelier," one guy noted on social media.

Did she go too far? You make the call.

If the goal was to create a viral moment and get social media talking, it was mission accomplished from the Barbie actress. After having a quiet Google Trends summer, Robbie exploded Thursday night and into Friday morning that had her being talked about like NFL players.

How does a Hollywood type go viral these days when NFL players dominate Google? Create a talker. Slide into the dress and let the social media degenerates do the rest.

"She’s gorgeous but I wish she did t need to wear this to exhibit her expose herself, because her talent and beauty is enough," said some lady named Ruth.

"Is it fair to call that type of dress lingerie? Don't get me wrong, I love it, and it's very kinky," some guy named Benji fired back.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, the analysts really thought about this one.

"She’s beautiful but that dress is trashy I’m sorry," PugMom94 wrote.

Cindy agreed.

She is beautiful and the dress is beautiful but I think it’s sad that she’s succumbed to this new trend of appearing practically naked on the red carpet - not necessary 😢," she wrote.

Based on what I'm seeing, women on Instagram hated the dress, but they never seem to have trouble with someone like Lizzo dumping out fat rolls in the name of body positivity.

"Thought she had more respect and class. Another one who fell from grace," some middle-aged woman wrote on IG.

Shake it off, Margot. They're jealous.