Margot Robbie's Full-Frontal Nude Scene In 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Was Her Idea

Margot Robbie is an A-list actress these days. She's backing up the Brink's truck for roles like Barbie, and she's not afraid of the attention her feet receive from a certain segment of her fan base.

This willingness to be bold and embrace things that others perhaps would shy away from has served her well. According to the 34-year-old actress, it was her idea to go full-frontal nude for a scene in her breakout role in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street.

Director Martin Scorsese said that she could wear a robe for the scene if it made her more comfortable. That's not how Robbie or her character in the movie, Naomi Lapaglia, rolls. She revealed on the Talking Pictures podcast that going completely naked was her idea.

In the scene, one of her most memorable scenes that she's ever done, her character seduces wealthy stockbroker Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Robbie said, "That’s not what she would do in that scene. The whole point is that she’s going to come out completely naked—that’s the card she’s playing."

Margot Robbie

It was the right call to go nude for the scene in The Wolf of Wall Street, and it was the right call to embrace all the foot fetishists before Barbie hit the theaters.

Those haven’t been the only calls Robbie has gotten right over the years. During her final audition for the role of Naomi Lapaglia, she says she switched a scene that called for a kiss into a slap.

"I thought, I could kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now, and that would be awesome. I can’t wait to tell all of my friends this. And then I thought… nah. And just walloped him in the face," she said.

It took a few seconds for Scorsese and DiCaprio to react, and during that time she thought she had flushed her acting career down the drain. She didn’t. The two eventually started laughing.

Robbie had nailed it. She made the right call and, obviously, the rest is history. A history that we must revisit anytime Margot Robbie decides she wants to discuss any of her nude scenes.