MAGA Rockets Margo Martin, Karoline Leavitt Stun The Libs, ESPN's Bad Day & Stephen A. Is Impressively Dumb

Whew. What a day. What a DAY! I usually start today's class with "safely over the hump and through to the other side," but I'm not sure that applies here. Not today, at least. Check back again next week!

Incredible way for the NBA to start the season. Amazing, really. What's the saying? Any press is good press? Something like that. Well, I reckon Adam Silver's gonna put that to the test today.

But hey – we're talking about them, right? How many classes have I started over our nearly three years together now with the NBA?

I don't know the exact number, but if it's more than 0, I'd be shocked. So, kudos to Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups! The NBA's in the news cycle now. Let's keep the momentum going STRONG as we start another (unofficial) weekend.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where Margo Martin and Karoline Leavitt stuff the fake news HACKS in a locker.

What else? I've got fallout from the NBA scandal (and by that I mean funny memes), Stephen A. Smith with a HUMDINGER of a take on this morning's First Take, and Joe Flacco had maybe the greatest – and most relatable – quote of all time during yesterday's presser.

What a guy. What an elite player. First ball Hall of Famer. You'll see.

Grab you a ‘no sweat bet’ from DraftKings, Fanduel or Hard Rock, and settle in for a DICEY Thursday 'Cap!

Twitter was made for days like today

I could break down the Xs and Os of what took place this morning in the NBA. I watched the Kash Patel presser. Some ELECTRIC people up there, by the way.

This woman? Talk about someone I'd get in a foxhole with!

"As the NBA season tips off, his career is already benched, not for injury, but for integrity."

What a BAR. Amazing. She's so pissed. I already forget her name, and don't care to look it up, but I'm all in.

PS: is that Jeff Passan on her left? I couldn't stop thinking about that the whole time.

Anyway, good stuff from our great LEADERS at the FBI. Good to see what happens when the adults get back in the room (although Kash Patel hasn't exactly been great the first six months).

Regardless, Twitter was made for days like today. For mornings like this morning. The internet was called to action, and you guys stepped up to the plate in a big way.

Kudos:

Stephen A. Smith wins the day!

Amazing. Round of applause for everyone! You guys nailed it. Never a doubt. And how about that last clip of Scary Terry?

Gonna be TOUGH for him to defend that showing. Seriously, I could at least look better than that, and I haven't touched a basketball since I was a fat white kid at summer camp from the ages of 8 to 10. I did have a NASTY corner jumper, though.

Just some really poor basketball from Terry right there. He's been pretty useless ever since coming to Miami, and, clearly, we now see why.

Also, what's the deal with all these pro athletes betting against themselves lately? First the pitchers for the Cleveland Guardians, and now Terry.

At least Pete Rose did the noble thing and bet ON himself like the true patriot he was! Different eras, I reckon.

Speaking of someone who bet on himself this morning and lost, let's get Stephen A.'s thoughts on the news of the day!

Margo, Karoline & Joe, oh my!

The SECOND the news dropped this morning, the first thing I said was, ‘Who in the media is going to blame Trump first?’ Admittedly, I didn't think it would be Stephen A.

I thought he was more savvy than that. He's been dabbling in the Republican waters for a few months now.

But, like I always say, Stephen A. constantly puts my brain in a pretzel. I can NEVER figure him out. This is maybe the most baffling comment he's ever made.

He's just so dumb. Literally, so dumb. How does someone so stupid get paid that much money? Here's what happened, I'd imagine:

- ESPN was SCRAMBLING this morning because the news broke, and they had no idea it was coming. (Did OutKick know? Maybe. I'm not here to spread gossip, though).

- Get Up was on the air when it broke, and they offered little to no insight on it. Shocking, I know. In fact, they were so woefully unprepared that they had to remove the Bet ESPN logo from the ticker during a segment!

Hilarious.

- First Take didn't go to the presser live, even though every other outlet on the planet did, and they were getting DRAGGED for it.

- So, when they came back from break, they decided to jump in. Stephen A., being the idiot he is, was too dumb to understand the scope of the investigation/he didn't pay attention to any of it, and just pumped out an anti-Trump take to please the Libs in Bristol.

When dummies are put in charge, you get dumb results. Let this be a lesson to everyone out there.

PS: The investigation started under Joe Biden, you buffoon. God, we live in such dumb times.

And that's my Ted Talk for today. You're welcome!

OK, two quickies on the way out. First? While the NBA dealt with their massive scandal, the NFL and Roger Goodell slept WELL knowing they have Joe Flacco leading the charge:

God, he's so right. So unbelievably spot on. Going to a bar on a Saturday by yourself, with college football on, and just mindlessly drinking beer, watching games, and hammering PARLAYS, for hours on end … in peace? What an absolute joy.

I love my kids. I love my wife. I love my friends. But boy, what a joy.

OK, that's it for today. Take us into a big Thursday night, Margo and Karoline. Head on a swivel, fake news hacks! Our girls are READY.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Did you know Stephen A. was this dumb? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.