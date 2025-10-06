MAGA Margo Martin Gets Work Done With Trump & Drives The Libs Crazy, Gronk Tries To Say Egbuka & London Glizzy

Plus: Can we find anyone in the United States besides Canoe Kirk & Holly who still use a waterbed?

Screencaps Jr. was in a tough spot on Sunday with the Lions playing the Bengals

Sunday felt like a crossroads moment for Screencaps Jr. and the rest of his childhood when it comes to the NFL.

With his two favorite teams facing off with one team on its way to potentially playing for a Super Bowl and the other potentially in play for the No. 1-2-3-4 or 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, I could see it on Jr.'s face.

I can tell he'll continue to root for the Bengals because of our family history as Bengals fans, but he's pivoting his energy to the Lions and a team that has its shit together and is fun to watch.

I'm right there with him.

Enough of the Bengals, let's get to what Sunday's chaos meant to the Circa Survivor pool where it costs $1,000 to get one entry. You had to feel great about the Cardinals in this spot, right? They're playing the disgustingly horrible Titans at home.

Guaranteed win, right?

Then Emari Demercado decided to go full moron and fumbled through the end zone for a touchback.

The Titans somehow came back to win 22-21.

Which teams have the easiest path to the playoffs?

It's no longer the Bills.

The New England Patriots now hold the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. The remaining schedule has a .305 winning %. It includes two games against the Jets, one against the Titans, a game against the Browns, Giants and Dolphins, plus one against the Saints.

If you can get odds on the Patriots making the playoffs, now is the time to start thinking about throwing money on that bet.

Speaking of which, if you can get decent odds on the Steelers to win the AFC North, you might want that bet as well. Aaron Rodgers has the 27th easiest remaining schedule.

College football: I feel bad for the Penn State fan who asked me if it's time to fire James Franklin…and that was BEFORE Saturday's trip to UCLA

Let this stat sink in.

It gets worse.

Some of the UCLA coaches didn't even know how to operate the headsets.

Did Billy Napier save his job again?

— Matt from Charlotte writes:

The Gators looked like a different team this past weekend against the Longhorns. A lot has been said about the bye week. Getting certain players back from injuries. Etc.



… Or maybe Billy Napier showed his players a 15 minute loop of annoying Warby Parker Manning commercials and said these ads would air during every stoppage of play during the game’s broadcast.



"For the love of everything that is good in the world, you can’t let this guy win."



I think that’s how he did it…that’s my theory anyway.

Pete fires up the troops

— Jason in Cincinnati writes:

I almost want to re-enlist. I'm obviously too old and partially broken at this point, but holy shit. This is a man that will lead you through the depths of hell and have everyone believing you'll still win.

Hot topic from the guys fall golf trip: Do you own a waterbed?

We were blown away when Canoe Kirk revealed that his wife, Holly, refuses to give up her waterbed. He would prefer to sleep on a mattress, but Holly loves the waterbed and has no interest in changing to different sleeping arrangements.

It made us wonder how many people out there still use waterbeds.

Do you?

Does your wife refuse to give up the waterbed?

Based on historical data, it's believed that upwards of 15-20% of Americans used waterbeds during the 1980s. In 1987, waterbeds made up around 22% of mattress sales in the U.S.

GPT (#notsponsored) did the math and believes there are somewhere around 1.3 to 6.5 million U.S. households that might still have waterbeds.

That seems high, but I can't say I'm entering too many bedrooms these days.

This stat blew my mind until I ran it through ChatGPT (#notsponsored) and learned a very key nugget that Vandy didn't mention in the tweet

Spoiler: Vandy hasn't had volleyball since 1980.

That actually shocked me. I just figured that was a core sport at all SEC schools.

Port-O-Let stories from the 1970s

— Jim in Carmel, IN shares:

While working as a project mgr at an industrial construction site, one of the guys from another crew (painters) was being a total butthead.

His co-workers became pretty fed up with him. So when he entered the port-o-let, they duct taped around the unit, sealing the door shut. I got a good laugh until, to my horror, they tipped the damn thing over! It was not a pretty scene!

The Ts sent me all sorts of content over the weekend

Mike and Cindy T. went from the Grand Canyon to Sedona. The weather looks like the same in NW Ohio. Dry AF.

You guys don't like to see IG models with their dogs?

— Luey in TN shocked me with this email:

I know you're a busy man but so am I. You need a screening process to keep the photos of the IG models dogs, meals, and tourist destinations off the site. I'm pretty sure I speak for most who visit your site that although we love dogs, food, and vacations, if it ain't boobs, butts, or fronts, we're not interested! Thanks for listening.

Kinsey:

IG models fake eating pizza is a whole content industry. What if the IGs are eating burgers or plates of ribs? Guys are always screaming at the IGs to eat burgers. I figured you guys would want to see evidence.

And that is it for this bright blue Monday. At this rate, we may never see clouds again. We've had like one cloudy day since August 1. It's unreal. Groundhog's Day in October.

Let's go get after it. Temps in the mid-80s. League cross country championships on the hardest track in the league. This is going to be war.

