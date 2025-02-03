MAGA Magazine Girl Tells Libs To Shove It, Tiff Amber Loves Meat & Karoline Leavitt Makes America Blonde Again

Happy Monday, soldiers! We ready to invade Canada as we kick off #TariffsWeek? Let's get locked in and focused. Big war coming up. Forget the Super Bowl. THIS is the game we're all looking forward to.

Can't wait. How are you preparing for it? I downed a gallon of maple syrup this morning to start building up immunity. I hear they drink milk from a bag up there, too. That true? Someone find out for me so we can be prepared for anything and everything.

I don't want any surprises when we cross the border.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we tell the Libs to piss off with SMU firecracker Anna Claire Howland and go from there.

What else? I've got the impending war, the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, Tiff Amber is back to whipping up some meat and the DNC is ready to fight back!

And by that, I mean I may never see a Democrat in office again during my lifetime.

Grab you a T-Rex burger from Wendy's and something alcoholic – make sure BOTH are American made, for goodness' sake – and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Keep 'em coming!

Oh, what's a T-Rex burger from Wendy's, you ask? Well, you grab that shiny little buckle next to you and strap the hell.

I wrote about it over the weekend while most of you were out getting tanked, but I wanted to rehash it here because our Monday class is always well-attended.

Apparently, there's a super-secret burger at Dave's place called the "T-Rex burger." It's been around for a decade, but, for whatever reason, folks are just now getting into it. Don't ask me why, because I don't understand how the internet works. I'm just the messenger.

"Pure cow." What a beast. Nine patties. Nine slices of AMERICAN cheese. What a creation. Anyone had one? No?

Well, one reader has! And this is why OutKick is the No. 1 growing website in this country. Right here.

Devoured that beast in about 10 minutes with fries and drink lol back in 2017, wrote Donald B over the weekend:

What a weekend of #content!

There it is, in the flesh. And hey! Banana cookies in the background? What a meal. Naturally, you're wondering about Donald B.'s well-being after a meal like that. Me too.

Sleep easy, boys and girls. This patriot was just fine.

It was great and I actually did sit-ups after the meal. Everyone was surprised that I was able to do it. It was worth the hype very good burger. I always enjoy a Wendy's burger.

You know who couldn't take down a Wendy's T-Rex? A Canadian. They'd melt at the sight of it. Not us here in America. This is what Trump is fighting for. Get on board, or GET OUT!

OK, let's get to the best #content from the weekend that I have saved in my Twitter bookmarks that will undoubtedly be obsolete come nightfall.

Anna Claire tells the wokes to shove it, Tiff Amber and the DNC!

Couple things …

1. Right off the bat, that last video with gaslighting Chuck? It's already out of date, because Mexico has since bent the knee to Trump. Funny how that works. It's almost as if Tariffs are purely a bargaining chip. If only Trump had told us this 1200 times. Oh yeah …

2. Has Chuck ever actually eaten real food? Between this charade and the raw burger moment from last summer, I'm not sure he has. I've never been more convinced that 2020 was rigged. These people are truly idiots.

3. I rarely talk NBA around here. The Luka trade from Saturday night was one of the more shocking things I've woken up to, and that includes my four years in college. Figure that one out on your own time.

4. Happy Spring Training month for all who celebrate! I love spring training. Frankly, it's almost better than the actual season.

5. Food Network Giada! Been a while. You look well. Welcome back!

OK, rapid-fire time because I've got a war to prepare for. First up? Remember the hot SMU chick on the front of New York Magazine who the wokes tried to attack last week?

Well – unlike the Hawk Tuah girl, who I'm pretty sure might be dead at this point – she's come out of the shadows and fought BACK:

Hey, woke losers – piss OFF. Anna Claire ain't having any of your lies or your nonsense. You know where you can take that crap? Straight to Canada. See ya.

Anna's Instagram, by the way, has taken off like one of Elon's rockets – shocking – and she appears to be worthy of a follow. I believe she's up 13k followers in five days. Is that good?

Loves this country, loves Donald J. Trump, and loves being an American. Also loves SMU and a good Kappa party. That doesn't hurt, either.

Next? WE have Anna Claire. The Dems, meanwhile, have … this:

Dog … WHAT? I mean, the Dems have just given up, haven't they? I know I joke about it all the time, but I never actually mean it. I didn't think they'd ACTUALLY thrown in the towel. But, I'm not really sure how else to explain … whatever all of that was that I just watched.

Non-binary nominees, praying to the universe, singing just the dumbest song I've ever heard, blaming the white people for the election loss … DAVID HOGGGGGGGG!

David Hogg! The biggest fraud on the planet who is just such a pussy, is … your new DNC face?! Incredible. We may never lose again.

Save us, Tiffany Amber!

Been a MINUTE Tiff Ann! We even missed your 51st birthday last week. Sad. But I get it. Life gets in the way.

The important thing is, you're back now, and you're doing what you do best: whipping up some great meals and turning on America along the way.

Canada could never.

See you Wednesday.

