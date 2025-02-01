Wendy's Has A Super Secret Burger America Just Discovered, And It Has The Nation On Edge

I've long maintained that the Buffalo Wild Wings burger is the best burger on the planet. If you read Nightcaps, you know that.

You also know that I've been proven right multiple times, thanks to fellow students who have taken my advice and tested it out for themselves.

But I've gotta admit – I may need to rethink some things after seeing this new Wendy's burger that has the internet on edge.

Y'all ever heard of this super secret "T-Rex" burger from Dave's place? Apparently, you can order it anywhere, and it's been around for a decade.

Why am I – and the internet – just now catching on to this? No clue. I had a reader email me about it yesterday, and a quick Google search led me down a 9-patty rabbit hole I didn't expect.

What a monster. What a beast. What an American beauty:

This deserves investigating

My God. It's amazing. I think RFK just fainted mid-senate hearing. No shot he's gonna let this stand once he gets confirmed. Eat up, patriots – and do it QUICKLY!

Nine patties. And these ain't smash burger patties. These are real, square, Wendy's patties. The real deal. This is big league stuff.

From Takeout.com – which sounds like an awesome place to work:

The admittedly hilarious history of the burger — which (typically) features nine patties, nine slices of cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise — has stood the test of time, and, while the nine-patty burger isn't sold in any official sense, many are still seeking it out as a part of the secret menu at select Wendy's locations.

The rogue fast food item that was first created as a joke was then asked for by customers who thought it was a real thing. Many customers were let down to learn it wasn't real, so one Wendy's location in Brandon, Manitoba in Canada decided to begin selling it as an official novelty item on their menu in 2013.

Bit of a red flag here, unfortunately. Not sure I can get behind a Canadian burger. That's a tough pill to swallow. Do the Tariffs impact the T-Rex? No clue. Tariffs are sort of like the cloud for an Apple phone – nobody really knows how it works, we just know it exists.

Regardless, I think I'm all in. I can get behind a Canadian burger if it has nine patties in it. I'm man enough to admit it. As OutKick's resident burger guy, I can put my ego aside and test this bad boy out.

And that's just what I'm gonna do first thing next week. Have you tried it? Did you live to tell about it?

Let me know! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.