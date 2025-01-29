'Very Cruel' MAGA Girl On The Cover Of Lib Magazine's Disgusting Hit Piece ID'd, And She's An Absolute Star

While I was off yesterday, some nasty magazine tried to depict our great youth as a bunch of MAGA supremacists. Typical Lib behavior. It's why the White House is doing away with Legacy media in the press room. Good.

Anyway, OutKick was all over it like white on rice, which made me happy because we can't give these animals an inch. Not one. You do that, they take a mile. Next thing you know, our great Gen-Zers are right back to being insufferably liberal. Yuck.

For those who want to read more about New York magazine's disgusting little diatribe against young Trump voters, click here. That's not what this blog is about.

This is about Anna Claire Howland, the young lady from SMU on the front of the magazine who is currently turning on every single God-fearin' American on the internet.

Welcome to superstardom, Anna Claire. Let's get to work:

This is why this country is currently undefeated

God, I love this damn country so much. There ain't another place in the world that pumps out viral stars like we do. We get at least one a quarter at this point. Hell, this is already the second one we've gotten this quarter.

Let's not forget about the sad Texas fan from earlier this month. Legend.

Difference here is, the internet took about 4.5 seconds to ID Anna Claire from SMU. Insane turnaround time here. Trump's America, baby! DOGE sets the tone on being efficient, and the great Patriots are following suit. Love it.

Anyway, Anna's Instagram is currently on the rise – shocking – and she appears to be worthy of a follow. Loves this country, loves Donald J. Trump, and loves being an American. Also loves SMU and a good Kappa party. That doesn't hurt, either.

Anna here now joins a long, growing, robust list of stars that have captivated this great country over the past few years. You had JJ McCarthy's girlfriend and dad (yep, I said DAD) two years ago, sad Tulane girl last year during bowl season, sad Kentucky girl from last year's March Madness, and, of course, Masters Girl.

Insane resume we're building as a country. Thank GOD I'm not European. Could you imagine?

How lucky are we?