Liberal Rag Humiliates Itself By Attacking Young Trump Fans, Gets Immediately Roasted

New York Magazine is getting crushed after attempting to target young fans of President Donald Trump.

Trump supporters being attacked by the media isn't anything new. In fact, it's been happening for nearly a decade at this point.

The only difference is that it's now mainstream to be a supporter of America's 45th and 47th President. Gone are the days of people being afraid to live in the shadows.

In fact, it's so mainstream that Andrew Schulz straight up said the Democrats are for fat women and short men at this point.

New York Magazine roasted over piece about young Trump supporters.

Instead of making a serious effort to find out why so many young people like Trump, the publication decided to send a reporter to D.C. to tail fans out partying.

That in itself isn't a problem. The interest is understandable.

It became a problem when the cover story stated, "THE CRUEL KIDS' TABLE."

I read the story. You can do the same if you want. It's insufferable. Getting waterboarded would be more enjoyable.

Fortunately, the internet did its thing and wasted no time before rushing to crush New York Magazine for it's absurd headline and article.

Now, as far as I know, I wasn't at any events covered in the magazine. So, I can't speak to the people here, but here's what I do know, there's nothing wrong with being a young, attractive and rich Trump supporter.

Isn't the goal to be hot and successful?

That's how I was raised, and I'm pretty sure that's the mindset that put American men on the moon. One thing I did note to some friends during inauguration was just how normal and well-put together people in town were for the event.

Same situation in 2016 when I attended the RNC. It looks like a college football tailgate everywhere you went. The girls were dressed up at all times - and all very attractive - and the men were like every bro you want to go to a bar or shooting range with.

If that's "cruel," then I can't sign up fast enough.

Never apologize for who you support politically, and never apologize for being in shape, attractive and rich. Anyone who has a problem with it can go outside and touch some grass. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.