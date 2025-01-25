Comedian Brutally Crushes Weak Men, Fat Women Who Vote Democrat: WATCH

Andrew Schulz crushed men who vote for Democrats, and he did it in hilarious fashion.

America seems to be on an unstoppable run the past few days following President Donald Trump returning to the White House.

Are you tired of all the winning yet? I'm certainly not. Feels like we're still in the opening drive phase of the Super Bowl.

Andrew Schulz rips men who vote for Democrats.

On Friday, I joked in my guy's group chat that comedy was finally legalized again as soon as Trump took the oath of office.

It might not have been a joke after all, because Schulz cooked on the latest episode of "Brilliant Idiots."

The famous comedian unleashed a hilarious rant about how the only people voting Democrat are short men and women "over 280."

The rant is awesome, and a perfect reminder of what comedy is supposed to be. Smash the play button on the video below, but be warned, it will melt you if you're a woke snowflake. Make sure to let me know your thoughts after watching at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What's hilarious is there are a ton of people in the comments noting they know short guys who love Trump. It's a joke, folks. Relax. He's a comedian, and he's one of the best in the game.

Whoever he targets is guaranteed to get absolutely crushed. He set his sights on weak Democrat voters, and the results speak for themselves.

From my own experience, I'm one of the smaller dudes in my friends' group (I'm 6'0" and 160 pounds of pure Midwest grit), and as far as I know, they all voted for Trump.

At the same time, every beta male I see walking around Washington, D.C. is about 5'7 and looks like they'd get ice in the opening scene of "Red Dawn" without a fight. Those dudes are scared of their own shadows.

I know it's only anecdotal evidence, but it does match up with Schulz's theory.

Did you vote for Trump and are a short king? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and never forget to keep laughing. It's great to have comedy back.