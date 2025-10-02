MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Triggers Libs With Her Profile Pic, Livvy Dunne's 'Tini' & Shedeur Finally Shut Up!

Over the hump and safely into a stressful Thursday for Red Sox and Yankees fans. OK, Cubs, Padres, Guardians and Tigers fans, too.

But, for the purposes of this class, Red Sox and Yankees fans. Game 7s are the best. And the worst, of course. I've been on the winning, and losing, side of both.

I cried like a little girl when Aaron Boone hit the walk-off in Game 7 back in 2003. Of course, I was only 10 at the time, so it wasn't as frowned upon as it would be today. I also cried when they won it all in 2004, as a much more mature 11-year-old.

Bottom line? I'm crying tonight. And drinking. Let's roll. And yes, I know I keep saying Game 7. I'm aware it's only Game 3. Same concept.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where Olivia Dunne turns into a very mature 23-year-old as she slugs down margs while wearing heels on a kitchen table. And if that doesn't keep you in class till the very end, I don't know what will!

What else? I've got some ESPN-on-ESPN crime, Anna Paulina Luna jumps in on the sombrero game, and we'll do a quick check-in on Netflix after a SOLID week on Wall Street.

OK, let's get this class going. I've heard rumors I'm going to The Moose before the game tonight, so I have to start mentally preparing for some $3 Busch Light drafts. Hopefully I can get through it!

Grab you one if you got it – a can will also do just fine – and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Netflix is poor! (not really at all)

Let's spin the wheel and start today's Game 7 class with … Netflix! That's right. Remember the glory days when Netflix was only available via kiosk at the grocery story entrance? Or, better yet, when you could only have it mailed to you?

The best. We had it all, and we pissed it away. There was no better feeling than scrolling through the Netflix machine at Publix after buying a Pub Sub on a summer Saturday afternoon. I believe I STILL have an old copy of ‘Shutter Island’ somewhere in a box in my attic that I accidentally never returned (stole).

What's the saying? "Those were the days, but these are, too"? Well, maybe – but not in Netflix's case!

Exhibit A:

The sombrero war is heating up

So, here's my hot take: I think it's all silly. Everyone, including Elon, wants to cancel Netflix because they have trans kids shows on their platform.

And while that's truly stupid, I think there's a much easier solution for parents. Ready for it?

Just … don't let your kid control the TV. There. I fixed it. Hey, Elon – why don't you worry about your kids, and I'll worry about mine? You know what else is on Netflix? A show that's literally 90% softcore sex by a bunch of horny English gals.

You think my kid has ever accidentally stumbled upon ‘Bridgerton’? No! Because I control the remote when she watches TV.

Obviously, Netflix is woke. Duh. Everything is! I didn't need to know about this to draw that conclusion. I just think we (conservatives) are a little quick to jump the gun on the whole ‘CANCEL THIS’ and ‘CANCEL THAT’ culture we used to be against.

If you want to cancel your Netflix subscription because it features a stupid woke show for kids, then go ahead. That's fine. But, if you want to continue watching Netflix, you can do that, too, and just … not let your kids have the remote. Both work, I think.

Personally, we're a Blue's Clues on Amazon Prime house, anyway.

OK, while Netflix is hemorrhaging money, the federal government is paying people to skip work. Luckily, we're using the off-time wisely:

Livvy's B-Day, ESPN's ringing endorsement & are we still racist for thinking Shedeur Sanders is a clown?

This is how you do a shutdown, boys and girls. Some administrations sweat the small stuff. Not Trump 2.0. His cabinet is mocking the Libs with sombrero edits, and threatening to make them bigger with each passing day.

When I say don't zig, but zag, this is what I mean. Well done, Anna Paulina Luna. This is the sort of #content that made you famous last summer.

Well, and this:

Can't believe we missed National Crush Day last week. Unreal. Mount Rushmore of childhood crushes from a 90s kid? Sure, why not!

1. Topanga Lawrence

2. Kelly Kapowoski

3. Carrie Heffernan

4. Rachel Green

Honestly, that might be the most solid Mount Rushmore I've ever produced. No notes.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Game 7 Thursday into a Game 7 Thursday night. First up? The good news? After tonight, we don't have to listen to anymore half-assed MLB coverage from ESPN.

Thank GOD:

Biggest takeaway here, for me, at least? Jessica Mendoza is STILL in the booth?! Really? That's the story. She's on the Mount Rushmore of all-time awful announcers. I thought she was canned years ago. Amazing. You couldn't pay me enough to listen to her. The worst.

As for Ben … everyone is PISSED at him today for shitting on ESPN's nearly $3 billion investment (NHL), but so what? Are people tuned into the Cubs-Padres game really going to be swayed by Ben McDonald's opinion of the NHL?

Did some Cubs fan wake up yesterday morning and say to themselves, ‘Self, I’m on the fence about whether I should watch the NHL next week, let's see what this guy I've never heard of says and then base my decision off of that'?

Of course not! Come on! Either you like the NHL, or you don't.

Next? Remember when people who didn't like Shedeur Sanders coming out of college were called racist?

Yeah, about that …

I mean, come on. What are we doing here? This is so embarrassing, especially for Browns fans. There is zero percent chance this plays well in Cleveland, right? They just can't have tolerance for that nonsense. There's no way.

PS: INSANE moss on Shedeur right now. What a look.

OK, that's it for today. Let's go shock the world tonight.

Happy birthday, Livvy!

