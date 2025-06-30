'Yellowstone' Star Reveals True Feelings Towards Show Ending Early, Shines Light On What Comes Next

It sounds like nobody was ready for "Yellowstone" to end when it did in 2024.

The legendary neo-Western show created by Taylor Sheridan premiered in 2018, and wrapped up this past December after five seasons…..and a hell of a lot of chaos.

"Yellowstone" went on hiatus on January 1, 2023, for what was supposed to be a relatively short break. That's not what happened. Kevin Costner left the series, and it returned for just six episodes starting November 10, 2024 to wrap things up.

Feelings are all over the place on the finale, but it's obvious things probably would have been different if Costner stuck around as John Dutton. Now, Luke Grimes is revealing it sounds like that the hope was more seasons would follow.

Luke Grimes discusses "Yellowstone" coming to an end.

The man famous for playing Kayce Dutton spoke with PEOPLE about what unfolded, and made it clear "nobody wanted it to be over."

"I don't think the fans wanted it to be over. A lot of us actors kind of didn't want it to be over, and the studio and network certainly didn't want it to be over," Grimes told the outlet.

It's not hard to understand why the studio and network didn't want "Yellowstone" to end. The universe created by Sheridan reportedly has generated roughly $3 billion in revenue.

It's a once in a lifetime goldmine for a writer and studio.

The insane earnings potential is why there are currently multiple spinoffs in the works after the success of "1883" and "1923."

The spinoffs are below:

Grimes will return for "Marshals" to reprise his role as Kayce Dutton, and he shined a light on what fans can expect and how it came together.

"On the last day of shooting, I thought it was my last day as Kayce. It was over to me. It was seven years of playing a person that I'll never see again, except for having his hat and jacket in my closet. It wasn't until probably three or four months after that that everything started aligning for the [spinoff]," Grimes explained to PEOPLE.

He further told the outlet about his upcoming spinoff, "We definitely wanted to make sure to give it a real story and make it interesting and make it believable If it was just like, 'Well, he's happy.' We're just going to watch him be happy? That's not very cool. But I'll say this, the idea that was pitched to me is very, very good and very interesting and it really roped me in and I think it will rope the audience in as well."

Grimes also noted Kayce is "back to who he really is and his soul" after the "Yellowstone" finale and the burden of the ranch being removed. The curious thing is that Kayce's default setting in the early seasons was as a straight killer. I'll be curious to see how much of that vibe we get with "Marshals."

"Marshals" is expected to air in spring 2026 on CBS. I can't wait to see what we get. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.