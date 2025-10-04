Ludacris Forced To Perform Earliest Concert Ever Because Bill Belichick & Dabo Swinney Stink

The Bill Belichick experience/experiment at North Carolina has been … something … thus far. On the field, it's been a tough go of it.

The Tar Heels are currently 2-2, and we really haven't seen them since getting blown to smithereens by TCU on opening night. Not great, but possibly expected given the entire team is brand new and Bill Belichick is 104.

Off the field, it's been even better (worse?). JordOn Hudson dominated offseason storylines, and she's been an absolute PISTOL every time we've seen her through the first month of the season. I can't get enough of it, personally. She's the best.

Anyway, related to absolutely nothing, in case you were bored this morning and wanted something to do … Ludacris is inexplicably performing a 10 a.m. concert at Chapel Hill for today's noon kickoff between UNC and Clemson.

So, there's that. Thanks, Bill and Dabo!

Bill Belichick vs. Dabo Swinney today!

Amazing. God, what a time to be alive. UNC booking Ludacris for a pregame concert for the big Clemson (1-3) game, only for both teams to STINK and the game to get relegated to the noon time-slot, is objectively hilarious. Could you imagine going to a Ludacris concert at 10 a.m.?

Also, did you know Ludacris was still a thing? Feel like he peaked during my childhood, and I'm now 32. Is he still popular? Do kids still listen to him in 2025? Does he have new songs?

I don't think I've listened to a new one since ‘Move Bitch’ hit the radio back in 2001. What a jam that was. Don't know how he could ever top it. So sophisticated. So simple.

Anyway, 24 years later, he's now performing 10 a.m. concerts in Chapel Hill ahead of a Clemson-UNC game. Can't wait to see how this one unfolds later today.

Bill vs. Dabo. Who ya got?

Give me Bill and JordOn, baby!