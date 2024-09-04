GET BACK: Ludacris Throws Ridiculous First Pitch At Braves Game With Popeye-Sized Muscles

Knick-knack paddywhack, Ludacris is back.

Rapper Ludacris made a big appearance on the mound Wednesday for the Atlanta Braves. Luda' was brought out to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Braves took on the Colorado Rockies. He made a strong callback to one of his earliest hits, "Get Back," which featured one of the most memorable music videos of the 2000s.

Fit with prosthetic Popeye-sized muscles, big white sneakers and a Braves jersey, Ludacris warned the Rockies to "get back" unless they're asking for some hurt from Atlanta.

Even with the huge, fake arms, Ludacris still flung a better first pitch than 50 Cent.

Ludacris may seem like a tough guy on the outside, but he's got a soft spot for the fans.

Wednesday also marked Ludacris' Bobblehead Night at Truist Park.

The rapper made an appearance before the game at Truist to sign fans' bobbleheads, using his normal-sized arms and hands.

