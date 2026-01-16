Louisville's New Volleyball Coach Has America's Attention, Sofia Vergara Covered In Coffee & MLB Is Toast

Also, Sophie Cunningham's rehab is going WELL.

It was 34 degrees in Florida this morning, I can't feel my hands, I'm dressed like a homeless SLOB, and there was no football last night.

But it's still a Friday. The Libs let us get here AGAIN. That's 2 for 2 on Fridays in 2026. Patriots always win! Libs always lose. And now, they're cooked. We're here. We made it. We've got NFL playoff action tomorrow. We've got NFL playoff action Sunday. We've got the college football title game Monday.

Who has it better than us? Nobody. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where Louisville's new assistant volleyball coach has America's attention as we barrel towards the weekend.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, Kamala Harris sobbing over Trump's middle finger, MLB is in TROUBLE as of this morning, and Sophie Cunningham's knee rehab seems to be going WELL as the WNBA season quickly approaches (maybe).

Grab you a fig newton for National Fig Newton Day, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Kamala with some all-time spin here

Do Fig Newtons still exist? Feel like I haven't seen one in a MINUTE. I used to hammer those things growing up. The best. Well, not the best. But solid. They were always billed as a healthy snack, which, looking back now, is hilarious.

Sort of like when Eggo and Cinnamon Toast Crunch were sold as vital parts to "this complete breakfast." Remember those commercials?

No wonder I was so fat:

"Vitamin-packed Frosted Flakes." Amazing. We really had it all in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, and we pissed it right away. Sad.

Anyway, let's get this class going. It's a Friday, after all. Kamala Harris fake-sobbed because Trump ‘defiled’ the White House this week with his VERY NASTY middle finger, and the grift with this one is truly amazing:

What a week of #content!

As Joe would say, ‘Come on, man!’

Don't you ever let anyone from the Biden Administration anywhere NEAR a pedestal. Don't you let them lecture you for one second. Not one single second. Kamala was a part of undoubtedly the most grotesque administration in American history.

That's not hyperbole, although Bill and Monica would probably like a word.

Again, these people invited THIS to the White House:

This is the same White House, and the same president, that wished everyone a happy "Trans Day of Visibility' on EASTER, by the way.

The same one that had cocaine in the HALLS.

The same guy who pardoned his entire family at the buzzer last January.

The same vice president who, just 18 months ago, told Christian protesters that they were at the wrong rally. HER rally, by the way.

The same one that looked like THIS for Christmas:

Yeah, spare us the lecture, Kamala. We're good. Lunatic.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a loaded week. Kyle Tucker bats leadoff!

Dark days for MLB, Louisville's new coach & Zach Wilson is having a great offseason!

Another solid week. Not our best, but it's also January and we're in the middle of just the longest month of the year, so I get it. Still, y'all made it work. Bravo.

Couple thoughts …

1. Nothing like a good cup of coffee, am I right? Thanks, Sofia!

2. Farrah Abraham! As Obi-Wan once said, ‘Now there’s a name I haven't heard in a long time.' For those who don't remember her career arc, she was central casting in both MTV's 16-and-pregnant, and then again in MTV's Teen Mom. Just for good measure, she also had a sex tape leak.

Cannot WAIT to cast my vote in 2026!

3. Sophie would also have my vote.

4. As for the Kyle Tucker/MLB stuff …

Let's rapid-fire this Friday class into one of the final (or is it one of the first?) football weekends of the year.

So, I spent my morning A) writing about Kamala, B) doing the newsletter, and C) doing some BIG J digging on this MLB situation.

For those who don't know, it's about to get really nasty in about 11 months. The CBA is up at 11:59 on Dec. 1 of this year, and we will undoubtedly go into a work stoppage. The Dodgers, once again, signing another marquee free agent to a lucrative contract last night didn't help things.

Here's what I found out in my Big J digging. The Dodgers really aren't at fault here. And yes, that pains me to say, because I'm a Red Sox fan. I hate LA. I hate its stupid Governor. I hate its stupid laws, and its stupid time zone.

But … this isn't on the Dodgers. It's on Major League Baseball. The owners either won't spend, can't spend, or refuse to spend. The Dodgers, thanks to a lucrative – and well-timed TV deal back in 2013 – basically have endless money coming in each season. Nobody talks about that TV deal. I wrote about it extensively.

LA basically has a budgetary floor each season that is infinitely higher than anyone else. Because of MLB's lax rules on luxury tax and deferrals, the Dodgers basically game the system by kicking the can down the road as far as possible, knowing they will have the money to cover it once the bill(s) come due.

Anyway, it's all leading to a shutdown next season. Bank on it. Enjoy 2026, baseball fans.

And that's my depressing Ted Talk for the day!

Next? You know who isn't losing sleep over a looming lockout? Zach and Nicolette Wilson:

No idea what Zach's gonna do now that Miami has cleaned house, but I think he'll be just fine wherever he lands. I just hope he stays somewhere warm, for obvious reasons.

OK, that's it for today – and this week. Good work, everyone. Former Purdue star, and new Louisville volleyball coach, Jena Otec, takes us into a big weekend.

See you Monday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You gonna miss MLB? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.