Kamala Harris Fake-Sobs About Trump 'Defiling' The White House With His Finger

Oh buddy, the Kamala Harris book tour is BACK! After a brief hiatus for the holidays, the greatest show on turf returned this week with another humdinger from the former vice president.

Get this – she's mad that Donald Trump flipped off the snot-nosed Ford worker who called him a pedo protector. Shocking, I know. Didn't see it coming!

But it's better than just Kamala being upset. All the Libs are mad. Predictably. As I wrote earlier this week, they didn't care when Joe Biden went on an absolute rampage against voters during the 2020 campaign, but whatever. That's neither here nor there.

This is better because Kamala's not only fake-mad, but she also accused Trump of degrading the White House. That's right.

KAMALA HARRIS, who was part of an administration that had topless trans activists on the White House LAWN, is now upset at Donald Trump for … degrading … that very same office.

Amazing:

This is amazing spin from Kamala Harris

"That is not his office … that office belongs to the people!"

I mean, she's just the best. All the Libs are, really. I say it every week. Sometimes multiple times a week. They make this job so easy.

The fake-outrage over this one has been amazing. The Libs get fake-mad over a lot of things – all of them having to do with Trump – but this one has been particularly fun to watch.

And then a totally sober Kamala Harris comes in and unleashes this little soundbite to top it all off.

That was an actual quote from Joe Biden, by the way. Like I said, there was zero outrage when he yelled at that factory worker five years ago, but NOW the Libs are mad? As Joe would say, ‘Come on, man!’

Don't you ever let anyone from the Biden Administration anywhere NEAR a pedestal. Don't you let them lecture you for one second. Not one single second.

Again, these people invited THIS to the White House:

This is the same White House, and the same president, that wished everyone a happy "Trans Day of Visibility' on EASTER, by the way.

The same one that had cocaine in the HALLS.

The same guy who pardoned his entire family at the buzzer last January.

The same vice president who, just last 18 months ago, told Christian protesters that they were at the wrong rally. HER rally, by the way.

The same one that looked like THIS for Christmas:

So yeah, Kamala, go ahead and spare us this particular lecture on Trump defiling the White House because he flipped someone off.

We're good.