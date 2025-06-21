Livvy Dunne Hug Causes Male Fan To Explode All Over Fanatics Fest Floor

A man exploded all over the floor after being touched by Livvy Dunne.

He's probably not the first, nor will he be the last, but he's the only one who's been caught on film making an unintended splash in the seconds that followed hugging Dunne.

In one of the least-smooth moves you'll ever see, a dude at Fanatics Fest couldn't keep it together after meeting Dunne, and New York's Javits Center was soaked as a result.

Poor guy had to be a wreck.

Livvy walks in racked-up in a shirt that's smaller than your average paper towel. She probably smells like cotton candy. You're hoping for a hug but don't know if she's going to go handshake, hug, head nod, knuckles (she wouldn't possibly go knucks, would she?)…You're understandably nervous. To your surprise, she leans in for a hug. Ass out, shoulders in - like a junior high dance.

Shania Twain's You're Still The One pops into your head.

It's even better than you expect. Not to mention, Paul Skenes and his mustache are nowhere to be found. He's states away in Pittsburgh trying to breathe life into that miserable franchise.

This is perfect.

Almost too perfect.,

Then, boom. It happens.

You bust whatever it was you were carrying in your hand all over yourself and the floor.

Disaster.

But you know what? As onlookers, we should've seen this coming. For starters, this appears to be a grown-ass man attending what is essentially a card convention. Listen, there was nothing I wanted more as a 12-year-old than a couple of wax packs from SkyBox or Upper Deck that might be housing a rookie Shaq card or an autographed Griffey Jr. By 14, I couldn't care less.

Now we've got guys shelling out $60 for the chance to walk by a bunch of athletes and gawk at some old Donruss cards. These aren't the kind of people that should be bumping elbows with Dunne.

Did I mention he's wearing a Yankees shirt too? Talk about a red flag. Probably some scumbag agent in disguise trying to whisper in Dunne's ear about the need to get Skenes in pinstripes! I wouldn't trust him.

Oh, and maybe most alarming, he's rocking black socks with white shoes. An obvious no-no. We're talking black-on-white crime here. No one pulls off the reverse Michael Jackson shoes/sock combo, and I mean no one.

The Dunne hugger's post-explosion reaction might have even been worse. He instantly pointed at the mess and told Livvy to watch behind her, as if she didn't feel and hear the liquid disaster that resulted from her hug just a moment before. Mr. Yankee thought he was breaking news here. Then he delivered an awkward belly tap to who appeared to be Dunne's giant Luke Bryan-looking security guard.

20 seconds of cringe mercifully ended with the exploding culprit confirming that Dunne's jeans weren't wet and a reply of "you're fine."

Dunne's Friday appearance will likely receive rave reviews, but make no mistake, it was definitely a bust.

