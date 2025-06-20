Tom Brady's WWE Entrance At Fanatics Was Nuts And Featured An Eli Manning Appearance

Fanatics Fest is happening right now in New York City, and everyone who is anyone in sports, entertainment, and sports-entertainment is there, including the GOAT himself, Tom Brady.

Brady hit the festival by coming down the WWE runway, and made his big entrance by doing his own take on someone else's entrance.

The NFL legend came out to the sounds of "Kingdom" by Downstait, the entrance music for WWE superstar Cody Rhodes. He did his best to emulate the American Nightmare's mannerisms (although I don't think I've ever seen Rhodes let a belt slip off his shoulder like that).

Someone then handed Brady a Sauce Gardner New York Jets jersey, and that's when Brady made a heel turn and spit all over it.

A few steps later came the bigger insult: someone threw him an Eli Manning Giants jersey. Manning, of course, defeated Brady and the Patriots in two Super Bowls, which would explain why "Dirty" Tom Brady ripped it in half with a flourish.

But then…

Bah gawd! That's Eli Manning's music!

Manning himself jumped the barricade and hopped on Brady's back, putting him in a chokehold like he and the Giants did in Super Bowl XLVI.

I bet you that's not something most fans thought they'd see when they went to Fanatics Fest to get WWE Women's Champ Tiffany Stratton to sign a baseball.

Well, Eli Manning wasn't going to miss out on the chance to do a WWE entrance of his own. By the way, who could pass that up? That's why our own Mike "Gunz" Gunzelman is still waiting on Logan Paul to accept his challenge for an entrance-off.

The former Giants signal caller and originator of the role of Chad Powers did his best to replicate the entrance made famous by the OTC himself, Roman Reigns.

Man, seems like a good time at Fanatics Fest.