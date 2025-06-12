WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton Throws Wild First Pitch

We all know by this point that throwing out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game is one of the most high-risk, low-reward endeavors in sports, and if she didn't already know it, WWE superstar Tiffany Stratton just learned it.

Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion, and she was given the opportunity to throw out the first pitch ahead of the New York Mets game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon.

I'm not sure if she was there just because she's the WWE Women's Champion or if it was to promote Summer Slam which will take place at MetLife Stadium later this summer, but Stratton hit the mound to some serious fanfare, tipping her wrist to indicate that it is, in fact, Tiffy Time.

Once she was on the mound, it was time to get down to business, and after leading the crowd in a quick "Tiffy Time" cheer, Straton wound up, threw the ball, and was probably closer to hitting someone in the broadcast booth than she was to hitting the catcher's mitt.

Oof. You hate to see that happen… but let's watch it again from another angle.

Stratton's trajectory through the WWE has been nothing short of meteoric, which is ironic because the same can be said about the trajectory of her first pitch.

She put a lot of mustard on that one. So much that I think maybe she was in "Whatever happens, I just need to get this across the plate" mode, which I can understand. I'd rather throw a ball into orbit and way off the mark than hit the dirt several yards in front of home plate and make the ceremonial catcher drop to his knees and use his chest to stop it.

So maybe that's why Stratton's pitch probably would've landed somewhere in Brooklyn had there not been a net there to block it.

Some were saying this was as bad as 50 Cent's infamous first pitch. I don't know that I'd agree with that, but I do know that it was still better than Hawk Tuah's cringe-inducing first pitch.