There Was Nothing Enjoyable About These 12 Seconds With Olivia Dunne At The Kentucky Derby

I love Olivia Dunne. Obviously. We write about her 400 times a year. She's hot. She's dating Paul Skenes. She certainly seems like a Big R Republican to me, although that could go either way when you're talking about college-educated females.

But, for the most part, I love her. I'm also not immune to a dud. A stinker. A swing and a miss. A flop.

What Livvy gave us yesterday at Churchill Downs was … a flop. No two ways about it. We can't call her hot and drool all over her Instagram pictures, and also not call her out for the misses.

This was a miss. A giant, Kentucky Derby-sized miss:

Not Livvy Dunne's best here

Yeah … it wasn't great. Not Livvy's best. Not saying it's her fault, but that was a tough watch.

Nobody in the history of time has ever said, ‘Thank God that only lasted 12 seconds,’ when talking about Olivia Dunne, so this is certainly a first for society.

Let's head to the comments section to get a pulse:

I'm not going to bash Livvy too hard for constantly looking down for her lines. Some people stink at public speaking. I don't, but I'm also not a smokeshow, so life is all about trade-offs.

Here's the part that really makes these 12 seconds awful – the end. The crowd completely let Livvy down here. Not saying she didn't bring it on herself, but the applause was putrid. It sounded like a COVID-era applause when crowd noise was piped in.

That's where this thing really went off the rails. Nobody was excited. Nobody was pumped for some Kentucky Oaks action. Everyone was just baffled by the hot girl clearly not being prepared for her 12 seconds in the sun.

Anyway, it wasn't a great start to the 2025 Kentucky Derby weekend. Let's see if we can grab some momentum back today.

We'll start with Livvy in a bikini to get us back on track. You're welcome!