University Of Oregon Official Encourages Trump Voters To Commit Suicide: VIDEO

University of Oregon official Leonard Serrato would like to see Donald Trump voters "jump off of a f*cking bridge."

The President-elect handed Kamala Harris an overwhelming defeat on Election Day, and he will return to the White House in a couple of months as America's 47th President.

It seems like everyone has an opinion, and the hot takes are flying all over the place. WNBA player Natasha Cloud smeared America as an awful place, white men without college degrees have been targeted and the woke mob is upset that I drank some beer and sang songs on Election Night.

Well, Serrato's reaction might take the cake.

Oregon official Leonard Serrato encourages Trump voters to kill themselves.

Serrato - the assistant director for fraternity and sorority life - posted a video on his Instagram that is so vulgar and gross that it's hard to believe it's real.

He said the following when reacting to Donald Trump becoming America's next President:

"I'm done crying. My sadness is over. My anger has set in. I am a very petty person, and I'm very proud of that. Love it about myself actually. And so, I say this in the most disrespectful way possible. I don't care if you are my family. I don't care if you're my friend. I don't care if we've been friends our entire lives. You can literally go f*ck yourself if you voted for Donald Trump. If you are so sad about your groceries being expensive, get a better f*cking paying job. Do better in life. Get a f*cking education. Do something because you are f*cking stupid and I hope you go jump off of a f*cking bridge."

For those of you who don't know, telling someone to jump off a bridge is a common way to tell someone they should kill themselves.

Serrato is now private on Instagram, but the good people at Old Row managed to share the video on X to make sure he couldn't hide from his comments.

I've reached out to Serrato and multiple University of Oregon officials to get his and the school's reaction to his disgusting comments.

Nobody has responded to multiple attempts for comment as of publication. I will update the OutKick readers if that changes.

While I haven't received a comment back or explanation, the local student news site The Daily Emerald was told by university spokesperson Eric Howald that the school "is currently collecting more information about the situation."

"At this time, it appears that the individual made the post on their own time, which is well within their rights," Howald further told the outlet.

We will update this story as more information comes in, but there's no doubt that Serrato's comments cross a clear line. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.

*If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 from any phone.