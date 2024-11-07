Woke Mob Seethes With Rage At Trump Fans For Very Stupid Reason: VIDEO

The snowflake crowd isn't going silently into the night after President-elect Donald Trump won the election.

The 45th and now 47th President of the United States crushed Kamala Harris to take back the White House, and it certainly appears the vibe shift in America is officially finalized.

People are ready to get this engine roaring again……but not everyone seems excited.

Woke snowflakes are upset about guys being dudes and having fun.

I spent Election Night at a Republican watch party at Dirty Water - the best bar in Washington D.C. for patriotic Americans like myself.

The drinks were flowing, the vibes were high, people were singing and dancing, bartenders were spraying champagne and we had the entire building rocking.

It was an epic night. Unfortunately, the woke snowflake brigade felt the need to insult and attack a diverse crowd of men and women celebrating America.

Brut - a video-focused news outlet - was in attendance, and shared several videos from the event (I can't confirm or deny if I'm the rather muscular looking man dancing on the bar).

Now, a normal person would see these videos and just go about their day. Last time I checked, it's still not illegal to crack open a cold beer and have fun with your friends. That's kind of the point of this country.

Unfortunately, the comments were a massacre. Check out some of them below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

will they be cheering when every small business employee in the country gets dragged from their homes at gunpoint?

Bunch of douchy finance bros with nothing to lose. Pathetic

Brain dead hillbillies

You’re stoked if you’re the 1% - If Trump wins, America is toast.

They will find out real quick in Jan, they messed up. Time looking in the mirror always reveals ugly truth.

I bet the protest vote can't wait for the new Muslim bans.

Fools are all around the world they think they got a new saviour who will help them have a better life

What the hell America

Correction: Mass gathering of inbreds illegally gather in public to watch its cult leader rig to win

Traitors

Nothing more disgusting

Not sure why i thought America wouldn’t be a disappointment

If we put the whole crowd together we arrive at an IQ of 23.

Forgive Them Father for they know not what they do.

Sad day in America

This is disgusting, people should think about the well-being of all,not celebrate oppression

I don’t understand why anyone other than straight white rich males are celebrating. Anyone outside of that group should be fearful.

Celebrating the-next great depression

We're doomed.

Will see if they be celebrating after a while when reality hits like a damn train...

I hope they all get pregnant tonight and then can't get an abortion

Trump supporters after electing a dictator!! (We are doing the opposite of china !)

Mostly men ugh

Congratulations on ruining the country

All men. Not surprising

They won't be able to afford anything worthy of celebration when he's in power lol

Russian and China are loving the demise of America. Let the brain rot begin for another Four Years of Trump. Good luck America, some serious times ahead.

That's more or less a good summary of the comments on the videos shared by Brut. What were we doing wrong? Drinking beer, watching the election, many people were popping nicotine pouches and everyone was having a good time listening to the results and great music.

For doing that, the woke mob has declared us "disgusting," "douchy," low IQ and much more! See the difference between guys like myself and OutKick readers and then the snowflake brigade?

We're out here trying to have a good time and love America. The other side is full of anger and insults. Choose your team wisely.

Let's be crystal clear. I don't care if you voted for Trump or Kamala Harris. I've been open about my beliefs. You can be open or private about your own. That's your choice.

What I won't tolerate is the woke outrage mob attacking freedom-loving Americans for getting together for countless cold beers as we celebrate the election of a new President.

If seeing a bunch of dudes and women getting after it motivates you to flip out online, then you're a loser. It's that simple. We're out here living life and having a blast.

They're melting down online with insults that aren't even accurate.

Never apologize for having a good time with your friends, and never apologize for being public about your beliefs. This is America, and you have the freedom to drink beer and support who you want. That's a right we definitely won't apologize for enjoying. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.