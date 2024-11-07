WNBA Player Sends Comically Stupid Anti-Trump/Anti-America Tweet, Gets Immediately Roasted

WNBA player Natasha Cloud went off the rails after President-elect Donald Trump won the election.

Trump cruised back to the White House after winning the electoral college vote in a blowout against Kamala Harris and also winning the popular vote.

The 45th President will soon return to the White House as America's 47th President. There's been plenty of hot takes floating around, and the one from the Phoenix Mercury player is a doozy.

Natasha Cloud shares delusional tweet after Donald Trump wins the election.

Cloud took to X Wednesday after Donald Trump won the election to share a take so delusional that it's almost hard to believe it's real. It's straight fear porn.

"The privilege of celebrating rn is exactly what’s wrong with us as people. I am truly worried about my fundamental human rights. Racism, misogyny, and hatred of women are so deeply rooted into everything that is America. Until we fix the roots…it will never grow," she tweeted to her followers.

Yes, she wants you to believe people who support Donald Trump are racist and hate women. In her eyes, they're certainly not supporting him simply because they agree with his policies on the economy, immigration, free speech and other important topics.

It has to be deeper than that, in her mind. It has to be more sinister. It has to be racist. It has to be sexist. It's completely detached from reality, and people wasted no time before dunking on her.

People need to get off the internet, go outside and touch some grass. The world isn't ending, there's no reason to panic and the overreactions are insane.

Donald Trump was already President for four years, and the country is still standing. Whether you agree with his politics or not, nobody can factually claim he's a dictator or targeted people based on race or gender.

Instead of keeping the debate focused on politics, we have people like Natasha Cloud and many others trying to convince the public that Donald Trump and his supporters are raging racists who hate women. Seeing as how Trump did very well with blacks and Latinos, it's pretty hard to argue he's a rabid racist looking to attack minorities.

It's truly unhinged behavior, and you'd think that Natasha Cloud would know better.

Nobody is taking away anyone's rights, and we have to turn down the temperature on the rhetoric and flat out lies. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.