Dem Strategist Sends Disgusting Tweet About White Men After Trump's Victory

Democrat strategist Ally Sammarco sent an appalling tweet in reaction to Donald Trump winning the election.

Trump is officially the President-elect after beating Vice President Kamala Harris to return to the White House, and it wasn't close.

The 45th and 47th President absolutely crushed Harris after building a diverse coalition of voters. A normal person would look at Trump's broad support and applaud the fact he successfully appealed to many minorities, young people and women.

Democrat strategist torched for stupid tweet about white men.

Ally Sammarco had a different take away:

White men are responsible.

She took to X on election night to tweet, "White men without college degrees are going to ruin this country."

Totally normal behavior and definitely not unhinged at all.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long for people to run to the replies and light her up like a Christmas tree. Check out the responses below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

As a general rule, it's always a bad idea to attack an entire group of people based on their race. It's completely unacceptable and racism like that must be rejected at all times. It's disgusting, and we can't stand for it.

Furthermore, claiming "white men without college degrees are going to ruin this country" is comically stupid. Who does she think built this country? Who does she think won two World Wars?

Here's a hint:

White men without college degrees.

When it comes to factory workers, truckers moving goods around America, people working the shipyards, the military and many other essential jobs, white men without college degrees occupy many slots.

When the world cried out to be saved in WWII, who was mostly sent? White men without college degrees. Is Ally Sammarco going to volunteer to get in the boats and storm the beaches or is she okay with just non-college educated white men running into machine gun fire?

Here's a look at a bunch of white men saving the world on June 6, 1944 in the blood-soaked sand and water of Omaha Beach on D-Day.

Ally Sammarco should pick up a history book or visit a factory producing the goods she consumes if she thinks white men without degrees are destroying America. Of course, we all know that's clearly not going to happen. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.