Lara Trump Suffocates The Libs With Her Birthday Dress, Trump Emasculates Macron & Flexible Sydney Smith!

Middle Monday of October? Windows are OPEN at my house here in Florida? My kid took a three-hour nap DURING the 1 p.m. slate of NFL games yesterday?

I mean, come on. Who has it better than us right now? We're rolling. Trump's freeing hostages. The stock market is green again. We've got TWO more NFL games tonight because the NFL continues to inexplicably put two games on Monday night every season. The Dolphins …

Well, never mind. Let's not ruin a good thing.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Lara Trump dominates her 43rd birthday in a cowboy hat and has the Libs gasping for air along the way.

What else? I've got the best #content from the weekend, NFL Network's Jane Slater did her own cowgirl impression at the State Fair on Saturday, and a Colorado fan nearly got impaled by the goal posts during their field storm after beating Iowa State.

Not great, but a memory that'll last a lifetime!

Grab whatever you need to get the engines humming for another big week, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Trump-Macron Part III was a doozy

So, let's go ahead and spin the wheel on this Monday in October and start … with my favorite movie franchise of all time:

Donald Trump paw vs. Emmanuel Macron's paw. Who ya got?

I've written about this a dozen times, but it still gets me every time. Whenever Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron meet, it's an absolute BATTLE when it comes to the initial handshake. It's must-see TV.

Frankly, that's the case with most foreign leaders and Trump. No president in history has ever taken a handshake more seriously than Donald Trump. It's an absolute tone-setter, and he knows it. It's the old school way of doing business. Mark your territory right off the bat with a death squeeze. First one to blink, loses.

It started back in 2017. Last December, we got the sequel. This morning, while bringing peace back to the Middle East (Hitler!), Trump and Macron met again.

And it was Return of the Jedi stuff:

What a weekend of #content!

Amazing. Just 25 seconds of pure stamina. Who's gonna break first? Who's gonna blink? Just a little game of tug of war between Trump and Macron while the cameras are going nuts. And Emmanuel is just dominated, yet again. Like I said, Trump is undefeated when it comes to handshakes.

Macron even tries to call for backup and bring the other hand into play. No match for Trump, who tells him to look at the cameras, smile, and bend the knee.

Again, it's my favorite tradition:

I haven't seen him lose one yet. Not sure it's gonna happen. Trump's on a Brady-Belichick-Patriots run right now, and the dynasty is still going strong. Good luck, Libs. It's over.

OK, let's get to some of the best #content from a big weekend of tomfoolery. Happy Columbus Day to all!

Field storms, Lara Trump & Hillary/Kamala!

Big weekend. Fun weekend. Productive weekend. Couple thoughts …

1. Anyone stay up for the whole Tigers-Mariners game Friday night? We made it to the 13th inning. So close. What a ballgame.

2. Butt plug shirt at the Jays game was wild. This is October baseball.

3. Welcome BACK to class, Syndey Smith!

4. Welcome TO class, Milly Alcock.

5. Hillary Clinton back in the day? Didn't see it coming. Was she hot? No clue. No comment. I do know that present day Hillary is as batshit crazy as ever.

Rapid-fire time!

I wrote about this little gem over the weekend, but I assume most of you weren't locked in on OutKick Saturday afternoon, so I'm reposting it here.

"We beat him four times. Do you think we’re the reason he is so unhinged today?"

Amazing. Just incredible stuff here from a couple of gals who are a combined 0 for 2 in all-time elections against … Donald Trump. You see what I mean when I say they just lie? That's all they do. Lie, lie, lie.

Even when the lie is easily disputable – you know, with video evidence from the actual debates – they still spew it.

Oh, you beat Trump in the debates, did you now, Hillary? You sure about that? I know it's been 10 years, but I seem to remember your ass being stuffed in a locker a couple of times:

Still my favorite all-time Trump debate moment. Gets me every time. That clip resurfaces for whatever reason every few months on Twitter, and I can't get enough of it. One of those "remember where you were" moments.

Next? Anyone catch the Colorado-Iowa State game on Saturday? Big win for Coach Prime and Co. Nearly had a murder on their hands, though:

Now, a couple questions/thoughts …

- Is it acceptable to storm the field when you beat No. 22 Iowa State? Eh. I don't know. It's not like Colorado is an FCS team. It's also not like Iowa State is Ohio State. Seems like that's a bit of a reach.

- I'm surprised we don't get more videos like this. Remember the Virginia-FSU field storm a few weeks back? I'm still not sure if that receiver made it out alive. Lord knows FSU as a whole didn't. Nice job this weekend, Noles!

- I agree with everything Deion says here:

The whole fining schools thing is dumb. It doesn't work, clearly. What's the point? Has ANYONE here ever been a part of taking the goal posts down? I've never understood that one either, beyond the whole ‘everyone is tanked’ thing. I get that, but still … what's the point? Let me know!

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week. Let's keep it rolling.

Happy 43rd, Lara!

