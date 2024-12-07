Donald Trump Is Back To Emasculating Foreign Leaders With His Hand

Everyone is thrilled that Donald J. Trump is back in the Oval Office.

Well, not everyone. Sane people are. The Libs are still fuming. Frankly, they're broken at this point and just turning on each other. Look out below, Morning Joe!

Anyway, us Big R Republicans are thrilled 45 is now 47, for many reasons. The economy. Bitcoin. Not starting World War III. You name it. Plenty to choose from.

But me? I'm mainly thrilled Trump's back because, after four years, we get to see our president resume perhaps his greatest tradition: going overseas and absolutely dominating other world leaders in the handshake department.

A tradition unlike any other, as Jimmy Nantz would say:

Nobody takes a handshake more seriously than Donald Trump

Yep. That's the good stuff, boys and girls. Hits like crack. I missed it so much. Nobody takes a handshake more seriously than Donald J. Trump.

Fault him all you want, Libs. Go for it. I don't care. You simply cannot say he doesn't absolutely dominate a good handshake. And it appears Emmanuel Macron is STILL his greatest foe. Not Putin. Not Xi. Macron.

It's always been Trump vs. Macron. A battle for the ages. And, lucky us, we get to see it BACK in action for the next four years.

What a treat. Can't wait to watch our president continue to crush the hands of world leaders all over. America is BACK. While Biden is off pardoning everyone under the sun, Trump is overseas reestablishing American dominance, one crushing handshake at a time.

Buckle up, Europe. And China. And Kim Jong. Trump is back, and he's coming with the force of a thousand suns in his right hand.

Hit the gym, suckers. Jan. 20 is coming, and it's coming fast.