Co-Creator Of Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Drops New Details About Upcoming Season

More details about the new season of "Landman" have hit the web.

The epic drama, created by Taylor Sheridan, focuses on the oil business in Texas, and stars Billy Bob Thornton leading the way as fixer Tommy Norris.

Season one was a smashing success that we've talked about at length here at OutKick, and I'm definitely excited to see what we get in season two starting in December.

Well, buckle up because more details are now out.

"Landman" co-creator shares new details about season two.

Series co-creator Christian Wallace spoke with TVLine about what's coming in season two, and he shined a light on what to expect out of Thornton's character.

"Well, the thing about Tommy is: He likes the guys. He likes being involved in the day-to-day operations, at least to an extent. There are some days that I think he wishes he could never look at another pumpjack again. But it’s also part of what’s in his blood and what drives him to get up every day," Wallace told the outlet.

He continued, "In this new role, he clearly will have to spend more time in boardrooms and at fancy dinners. I think you can take Tommy out of the patch to an extent, but not fully."

Translation: Expect Tommy to still be in the trenches of chaos, while also taking over an incredibly high leadership position.

This is the first drop of details we have about the upcoming season. Wallace spoke with Collider about what will happen with Cooper Norris - Tommy's son - moving forward.

He told Collider, "He’s just kind of going door-to-door and looking for these small, little parcels of land, these small leases. Even a company the size of MTex — which is a smaller independent compared to the BPs, Exxons, Chevrons of the world — they’re not worried about what he’s doing. Yet."

Season one was a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart, and if we know anything about Taylor Sheridan, it's that he doesn't take his foot off the gas.

That means fans can expect a lot of carnage and anarchy in the new season when it arrives in December.

What are you hoping to see in season two? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.