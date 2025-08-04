Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Gets Huge Update That's Great News For Fans: DETAILS

"Landman" is one of Taylor Sheridan's most successful shows, and it stars Billy Bob Thornton as oil fixer Tommy Norris.

"Landman" fans will get new episodes before 2025 ends.

The awesome series created by Taylor Sheridan stars Billy Bob Thornton as oil industry fixer Tommy Norris.

The talented actor absolutely crushes it in the role, and season one was wildly entertaining. Production is currently underway on season two, and fans have been desperate for an update on when season two will premiere.

Well, we now have an answer.

"Landman" will return in 2025.

There's been a lot of speculation about whether "Landman" would return this year or in early 2026. Well, get ready to binge if you're not caught up yet because it's returning in a few months.

It was announced on Paramount's second quarter earnings call this past Thursday that season two will premiere in December, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The exact day in December season two will arrive remains unknown.

This is great news for "Landman" viewers and fans of Sheridan's work. Personally, I was nervous that we'd have to wait until 2026.

Nope!

"Landman" will return in December, and fans will return to the incredibly dark, gritty, sinister and violent world of the oil business in Texas.

Season one ended with a shocking death and plenty of carnage. I fully expect season two to pick up right where the first season ended.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on "Landman" and the rest of Sheridan's work. Let me know your thoughts on the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.