Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Gets Significant Plot Update: DETAILS

"Landman" is a hit series about the oil business in Texas. The Paramount+ show is one of Taylor Sheridan's best success stories.

"Landman" fans sound like they're in for some big developments in season two.

The hit series created by Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas, and its stacked cast is led by Billy Bob Thornton.

However, Thornton is far from the only A+ performance. He's joined by Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Demi Moore, Kayla Wallace and Jacob Lofland.

It's Lofland's character, Cooper Norris, who appears ready to shake things up in the new season.

"Landman" co-creator provides season two update.

The ending of season one saw Cooper branch out on his own in an attempt to get his own slice of the oil pie. It seems like that will be a big part of season two…..and potential cause problems.

"He’s just kind of going door-to-door and looking for these small, little parcels of land, these small leases. Even a company the size of MTex — which is a smaller independent compared to the BPs, Exxons, Chevrons of the world — they’re not worried about what he’s doing. Yet," co-creator Christian Wallace explained during an interview with Collider.

The key word in that statement was "yet."

Something tells me the stage is being set for Cooper Norris to run into major issues with the major oil companies. As we know from season one, that can lead to a lot of issues and violence.

Cooper's story arc is also already pretty tragic. He experienced a lot of death and violence in season one. I have a strong feeling that it's not going to slow down in season two.

Furthermore, Sam Elliott is joining the cast for season two of "Landman." That's going to be nothing short of epic.

Elliott is one of the greatest actors in Hollywood, and he commands and controls the screen whenever he's on it.

There's still no official release date for season two of "Landman" just yet, but it's possible it arrives in late 2025. If not, fans are likely looking at an early 2026 release. We'll certainly be following along here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.