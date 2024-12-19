Music Star Goes Viral With Beautiful Country Performance: WATCH

Published|Updated

Lana Del Rey is going viral for all the right reasons.

The pop star has been on an insane run lately. She married an alligator tour guide in Louisiana, seemingly ditched the bright lights of the big city and even recently slammed the entertainment industry for not having any morals.

If the internet was looking for its new based queen, I think it's safe to say it's found one with the "Summertime Sadness" singer.

She even likes guns!

Lana Del Rey, once again, is going viral. She's had a monster 2024. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images for ABA)

Lana Del Rey goes viral with country performance.

Well, we can add another tool to the toolbox that is Lana Del Rey's skills. Not only is she a pop star, but it turns out she's pretty solid at singing country as well.

A video is blowing up the internet of her singing "Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)" while in Mexico for a wedding.

Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How is it possible for anyone to not find Lana Del Rey interesting? One moment, she's rocking a pistol. Next, she's marrying an alligator tour guide.

Now, she's going viral for singing one of Waylon Jennings' best songs. This is the kind of content people crave.

There are stars, and then there are five tool players who can do it all like Lana Del Rey.

Is it time for OutKick to reach out and see if we should set up a country-theme karaoke hour? It's not the worst idea I've ever had.

We're all about the content game here at OutKick, and that would truly move the needle.

Lana Del Rey is going viral for singing a Waylon Jennings song. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Let me know what you think of her country performance at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.