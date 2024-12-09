Star Musician Bluntly Slams Entertainment Industry With Simple Comments: WATCH

Lana Del Rey subtly put the entertainment industry on blast.

The super popular singer has become a star with many different kinds of fans in America after exploding on the scene well over a decade ago.

Her music has a little bit of something for everyone, and she's never been afraid to live her life her own way. Her unique personality and vibe is what draws people to her.

Lana Del Rey calls out entertainment industry.

That vibe and personality resulted in her getting married to crocodile tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana. I'm not going to lie.

The fact Lana Del Rey married a crocodile tour guide is one of the biggest wins for regular dudes in a long time.

She spoke about her marriage while introducing an award to Jack Antonoff at a Variety event, and also used the moment to make it clear her values and morals don't align with what's standard in the entertainment industry.

She said the following, in part, while speaking at the event:

"He's [Jack Antonoff] a big reason why I waited so long to get married, and why I met my amazing husband. I feel like there’s a singers’ curse around meeting an honest partner who has no skin in the game, no dog in the race. It’s super nerve-wracking to hold on to an innocent perception of how things could go when you’re in an industry where maybe your values and your morals don’t quite match up with what’s going on. Especially when people think you probably don’t have any morals or values. I can get all twisted up."

You can watch her full comments starting around 3:30, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Go off, Lana. Go off. Seriously, how can you not appreciate this woman? The entertainment industry and Hollywood is full of scumbags. It's full of people who will do anything to get ahead.

Most never get a fraction of the fame Lana Del Rey has, and they definitely never come close to tasting her level of success.

Instead of leaning into the industry, she left to marry a crocodile tour guide and is now out here slamming the lack of morals and values in the industry. She's based as all hell.

To prove my point even more, she doesn't mind hanging out at the gun range. What more could you ever want?

Never change, Lana. Never change! There's a cultural shift in America, and she's on the cutting edge of it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.