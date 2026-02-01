Kim Kardashian Reminds Everyone She Models Lingerie Too, Terann Hilow Ready For Valentine's Day & Bigfoot

No football this weekend, just a ton of snow

January said farewell to us in the Charlotte area by dumping a ton of snow on us. Last weekend we were promised an ice storm the likes of which we hadn’t seen in a couple of decades.

We received a wintry mix and a light dusting of snow that left us with some annoying ice on the roads, but nothing close to the widespread power outages we warned to be prepared for.

Leading up to this weekend, we were told something similar. Get ready for snowfall we hadn’t seen here in years. It's 17 degrees here this morning, and we have at the very least 7 inches of snow on the ground.

I haven’t gone out and got an official measurement this morning, but at around 7:30 pm or so last night, after the family took a walk around the neighborhood, we had varying measurements between six and seven inches.

It was still snowing at that time, and it continued for another several hours. So we could have easily had another inch or two dumped on us.

The folks predicting the weather went one for two over the last two weeks. I can’t talk too much shit about whiffing on predictions, that's much better than the ones I throw out on a regular basis.

Take last week, when I said that I thought the Broncos and Rams would be playing in the Super Bowl. Those were just a couple of many terrible picks this season.

But in defense of myself, I'm a moron. A moron who isn’t doing any studying of anything. Those forecast models should give them a significant advantage and a higher batting average.

If they were going to be wrong about one of the predictions, you have to be happy that it was the catastrophic ice one. We'll take the snow. The little guy enjoyed getting out in it a couple of times yesterday.

As for my completely incorrect Super Bowl prediction, I'll save that for next weekend. Bet accordingly.

Strip club chair throw

These two guys had a night at the strip club they'll never forget. They were allegedly kicked out of the club before one of them grabbed a chair and tossed it towards the club's security guards.

He missed them and hit his buddy in the back of the head instead. Good times.

Your UTAH daycare DUI story from January 25

- Dean from Fond du Lac, WI writes:

Sean:

I don’t know if you had made a pun when you wrote this sentence "I don’t know if the word "perfect" will be used to describe a woman arrested in Utah last week on suspicion of driving under the influence.", but if you hadn’t, you unintentionally had. This incident had occurred in Orem, Utah. In the late 1980’s to mid-1990’s, one of the most popular, if not most popular, word-processing software program was WordPerfect, based in Orem, Utah. My employer had WordPerfect as its word processor until we went to MS Word around 1997. As an IT Support specialist, I found that WordPerfect Corporation had the best tech support of any software company, then and now, back in the late 1980’s-1990’s. I remember calling their Toll-Free Tech Support Hotline and getting quick and helpful support from Americans, not English speaking people (and speaking hard to understand English at that) somewhere in the world. The best part of being in their tech support wait queue was that they had a live DJ spinning smooth Jazz music while giving updates on how long a person had to wait for the next available technician. Talk about premium customer support and service – best of all it was free, not a subscription! When we bought a new WordPerfect license, the user manual was a really nice and complete book in a ring binder with a hard cover. Alas, it was not to last and they started to cut costs, eliminating the DJ and other customer support amenities. Once MS Word became the dominant word-processor, WordPerfect just became another niche piece of software.

SeanJo

Dean, I'd love to say that the "word perfect" wordplay was on purpose because of the software program's origins in Orem, Utah. So I will.

Grilling media

- Homebrew Bill writes:

about 20 degrees out, and my propane tank ran out. But still had steak for dinner.

SeanJo

The grill is obviously the preferred method of cooking meat, but meat is meat and I want to see it. Thanks for sending this my way Bill. Get some more propane and fire that grill up.

81 Gallons of "Shine"

- Kirk B. writes:

Hmmm could be one of those fellas from Moonshiners on Discovery.....just sayin

Donkey's Fan KO

- Kirk B. writes:

Well that didn't take long donkeyfan squared up and well it was

he got hit & he hit the ground real fast he was "mat nappin" on the way down

Ash Kaash really went from a Chicago Bear to a Green Bay Packer

- Kirk B. sends:

SeanJo

If you talk trash after a loss, then take a step towards a guy like you're ready for action, you better be ready for action, or you could end up getting knocked out cold like the donkey (Broncos) fan did.

"Former Marine"

- Harry writes:

Sean,

There are no " former" marines!

Bigfoot Story in Quantico Virginia

- Radar Steve writes:

Interesting story, however there is no such thing as a "former" Marine. Once a Marine; ALWAYS a Marine. Just an FYI for future reference...

Bigfoot - Sasquatch Story

- Timothy writes:

Just read your article about the Marine Quantico encounter.

All I can say is that I never gave thought to Bigfoot/Sasquatch until I encountered one in the Cascades Mtns in Washington state while hiking/camping back in 2009. It changed my life forever. I rounded a bend on a trail and what I saw 50 ft away from me has changed my life forever. After a few seconds of staring at each other, which seemed like hours, I slowly started backing up several feet then just dropped my pack and ran for my life. The best I can describe the encounter is it just shocked my senses like getting jolted with electricity. It rattled me instantly and I was parallelized with fear before coming to my senses. Since then, I went down the rabbit hole researching and the stories go back decades even centuries ago all over the world.

If you want to investigate more into the subject, I recommend listening to Sasquatch Chronicles from their website or Spotify https://sasquatchchronicles.com/ to hear stories from people who "supposedly" had encounters. I'm not on there but maybe one day I will relay my story but it was a short encounter in time length. Unfortunately, the subject has been tainted by individuals who make mockery or jokes concerning the subject. Most who had legit encounters don't ever mention it to even family or friends due to being rediculed. If you research, be careful as most will consider you a nut job but there is shit out there we can't explain.

I also recommend to search out Missing 411 from David Paulides research. He started out researching people going missing while hunting, hiking, camping and disappearances in our national parks and touches the subject of Sasquatches as well. One story he came across was an article written back in the late 1600s from a Portugal newsletter type posting for the community. All it said was a local farmer was out in his fields when a dark cloud descended to the ground and a big hairy man walked out from it and headed to the forest. That's it, that was all that was written. Stuff like this makes you wonder and there are many more.

Finally, I leave you this video distributed from the Washington State Department of Transportation. This event occurred near the area of my encounter. What I saw was similar but very BIG, like 10 to 12 feet in height, with massive shoulders like 4 to 5 feet across. Covered with long hair but could see the muscles outlined underneath. The face was like half man, half ape type of look. Its muscles looked like a comic book superhero type. I couldn't tell you how it moved as we were both motionless for a few seconds then once I started backing up, turned around and ran, I think I looked back to see if it was chasing me but never saw it. I didn't stop until I made it back to the trailhead, got into my truck and sped away. I did make my way down the road to closed business parking lot and had an emotional dump trying to regain my senses as it rattled me good. I haven't been back to the woods since. And a few years ago, I was having a conversation with a retired Game Warden with 32 years service. He said he never goes into the woods without being armed because you never know what you will encounter from poachers, to homeless, to mental ill psychos, to people making drugs or growing illegal plants and things that can't be explained.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7fL-tk-EQuo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJeE_K4Avic

Article on Bigfoot at Quantico.

- James writes:

My half brother and I saw one in the Fredericksburg area of all places in the 1980's and I can't debunk it.

Thanks for the article.

Bigfoot-Like Creature at Quantico

- Ed writes:

Sean,

This mysteriously appears to be a group of Marines who hopelessly fouled up a land nav exercise and came up with a real whopper of an excuse.

Interesting account.

Enjoyed your article about the "Bigfoot" experience at Quantico.

- James L. writes:

Hello Sean. Should you be into this subject with any amount of positive, respectful enthusiasm, I have an evidence based journey that will interest you. I’m the Grunt behind the scenes of the Michigan Aboriginal Project. (MichiganAboriginal.com)

The woods and our watersheds are the content creators. I identify unique places in the woods where these beans commune. I live recorders there. I’ve been doing this for over seven years with mind bending results. The evidence speaks for itself. Link to published evidentiary works: https://youtube.com/@miaboriginal?si=opTr_HDvXqiWYZd-

Thanks for your time !

SeanJo

Let me just say that I followed the lead of the Bigfoot Field Research Organization when I called the man who reported the sighting, a former marine. But I'm also not a marine, so I'm not up-to-date on the correct vernacular.

Now that piece of business has been addressed, send me your Bigfoot stories.

That's all for this first February edition of Screencaps. Have a great week and enjoy the snow if you have it and don’t often get it.

